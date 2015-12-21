TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's government is set to
auction 147 trillion yen ($1.21 trillion) of bonds in the next
fiscal year that starts in April, down from this year's 152.6
trillion yen under the initial plan, reflecting rising tax
revenue, sources told Reuters.
That would make the coming fiscal year the third in a row in
which the government has cut debt sales through auction, with
fresh borrowing falling to an eight-year low of 34.43 trillion
yen from this fiscal year's initially planned 36.9 trillion yen.
The plan would bring the total JGB issuance to 162.2
trillion yen, including those sold to retail investors and the
Bank of Japan, down 7.8 trillion yen from this fiscal year's
initial plan, the sources said on condition of anonymity because
the plan has not been finalised.
With the BOJ's heavy bond buying causing a shortage of bonds
available for investors, the government is set to slow the pace
of declines in JGB sales through auction by bringing forward
bonds to be issued beyond the next fiscal year, they said.
The BOJ has committed itself to increasing its holding of
JGBs by 80 trillion yen a year, excluding one-year government
bills.
The government plans to increase the issuance of 40-year
Japanese government bonds by 400 billion yen. It will reduce its
offering of 20- and five-year JGBs by 1.2 trillion yen each,
while cutting two-year bonds by 2.4 trillion yen, they said.
($1 = 121.3300 yen)
(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)