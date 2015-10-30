* TPP trade deal not expected to end butter shortage
* Some supermarkets have been rationing customer butter
purchases
* Domestic production hit by chronic lack of dairy farmers
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Oct 30 Hopes look set to be dashed that a
regional trade pact could end a butter shortage in Japan which
has left shelves in some supermarkets empty and prompted others
to ration customers to one pack per visit.
The Transpacific Partnership (TPP) deal agreed this month
between Japan and other Pacific Rim governments does not do
enough to loosen curbs on butter imports, with Tokyo wary of
upsetting farmers the controls were designed to protect, said
industry officials and analysts.
The butter shortage, which typically intensifies towards
year-end as people make cookies and cakes for Halloween and
Christmas, has been fuelled by a chronic lack of dairy farmers
as the population ages and younger people move away from the
countryside.
"I came here to buy butter to make Halloween cupcakes as I
couldn't find any at another store," Yumi Kano, a mother of two
small children, said at a supermarket in central Tokyo.
"Since last year, I've been trying to keep two packs of
butter in our refrigerator."
A prolonged butter shortage would be an embarrassment to
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government which has been touting
the benefits of TPP, saying it would allow consumers to buy
diverse products from around the world at cheaper prices.
The latest butter deficit has already lasted around two
years, with industry data showing consumers have been forking
out roughly up to four times more than buyers abroad, while
commercial users have been paying the highest prices in about
three decades. A 200 gram pack cost about 450 yen ($3.70) this
week in Tokyo.
And the shortage could prompt the government to repeat
emergency imports, after it shipped in a total of around 20,000
tonnes of such supplies this year and last. That could be good
news in the short term for key dairy exporters such as New
Zealand and the Netherlands.
NOT ENOUGH?
Japan, the United States and 10 other Pacific Rim countries
reached the most ambitious trade pact in a generation earlier in
October, aiming to liberalise commerce in 40 percent of the
world's economy.
The deal allows Japan to keeps its complex import quota
system under which about 3,000 tonnes of butter have been
shipped in annually over the past three years at a low-duty
rate, but adds a new quota of up to about 3,700 tonnes at a
lower tariff still.
However, the new quota only represents about 5 percent of
local consumption. Outside the quotas, the duty is so hefty that
butter typically becomes too expensive for private buyers to
import.
"Given the small volume of the new quota, the butter
shortage won't go away completely and the price impact will be
limited," said an official at a major dairy firm, who declined
to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
An agriculture ministry official said Tokyo would adjust
supply and demand of butter through emergency imports.
But many butter buyers say Japan must do more to secure
stable supply and bring down prices.
"Even after the government's emergency imports, small
businesses like us can't secure enough butter when needed," said
Hironobu Takemura, owner of a cafe in Tokyo that serves waffles.
"We all know the state-controlled system doesn't work. We
want free trade."
($1 = 121.0000 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Joseph Radford)