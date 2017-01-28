BRIEF-Protektor shareholders to vote on dividend payment of 3.0 million zlotys for 2016
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO Jan 28 Japan will import 13,000 tonnes of butter in the next fiscal year that starts on April 1 to secure stable supplies, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said.
The government also plans to import 13,000 tonnes of skim milk powder, the ministry said in a statement.
The imports reflect declining domestic output of raw milk due to a decreasing number of dairy farmers as Japan's population ages and young people move away from rural areas. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 30 ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday made it harder for manufacturers and drug companies to control how their products are used or resold, ruling against printer company Lexmark International Inc in a patent dispute over its ink cartridges.