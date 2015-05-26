(Adds report that government to buy 10,000 tonnes)
TOKYO May 26 Japan will turn to overseas
markets for the second time in a year to meet a worsening butter
shortage, which may lead to higher prices for consumers due to
tariffs that protect local producers of the basic cooking and
baking ingredient.
The government is planning to import an extra 10,000 tonnes
of butter by the end of October, Kyodo News reported late on
Tuesday, without citing sources. Government officials were not
immediately available for comment.
The move may benefit suppliers in New Zealand, where Japan
bought much of the record 12,900 tonnes it imported to replenish
stocks when butter disappeared from shop shelves at the end of
last year, a time when demand soars for making cakes.
Japan imposes high tariffs on dairy produce to protect a
small number of domestic dairy farmers, but the action comes at
a cost for consumers as output volume and sales prices are set
by the state, and imports are under effective government
control.
"Given the situation since last fall where there's been
butter shortage observed at supermarkets, we decided to boost
imports to secure supplies," Minister of Agriculture, Forestry
and Fisheries Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Tuesday.
The government planned to import 2,800 tonnes for the
April-July period, but would have to import more. The amount of
extra imports would be set by the end of this week, Hayashi
said.
Demand for butter is expected to increase by 0.9 percent to
74,700 tonnes in the year through March, while production is set
to rise by 5.2 percent to 64,800 tonnes, the Japan Dairy
Association said on Monday. Taking into account the planned
imports that would imply a shortfall of about 7,100 tonnes.
Japan is under pressure to cut high import tariffs on dairy
and other products like rice, beef and pork as part of
negotiations for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement
being negotiated with the United States and other countries.
The U.S. is optimistic a deal to set up a free trade zone
across the Pacific will be concluded soon, with sensitive issues
likely to be ironed out when its Congress resumes sessions, the
top U.S. trade official said on Sunday.
