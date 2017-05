Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech in Fukuoka, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 27, 2016. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would reshuffle his cabinet on August 3, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

The premier is likely to keep key cabinet members, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso, to proceed with his economic revival policies and other important issues, according to Jiji.

It is widely expected that Abe will keep the two key members, who have been in the posts since the premier took the office last 2012.

