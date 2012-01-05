TOKYO Jan 5 From small children to
octogenarians, thousands came together in Tokyo on Thursday for
a new year's battle of the brushes in an annual national
calligraphy contest.
In what has long been a ritual for the start of the year,
people all across Japan write down their resolutions and hopes,
or good luck characters, using a traditional horse-hair brush
and ink made of charcoal.
This year's contestants brushing their welcome to the Year
of the Dragon included children from Fukushima prefecture, which
is still struggling with the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25
years, set off by last year's massive earthquake and tsunami.
"I wasn't sure if I would be able to write well, but I did
better than I thought so I think it's good," said Natsumi
Yazawa, a 14-year-old from Fukushima who traveled hundreds of
kilometres to take part.
Contestants, who ranged from those aged four all the way up
to 85, were assigned Chinese characters such as "Spring Wing"
and "Year of the Dragon" and given 24 minutes to complete their
masterpieces.
One of the older participants was Etsuko Saotome, who said
she had looked forward to taking part as it gave her energy.
"I'll be 74, and while that's embarrassing, this gives me a
chance to feel youthful again, writing with all of these
children," she said.
The pieces were collected to be reviewed by judges according
to rules such as their flow, line strength and angles. The
winners will be announced on Jan 22.
Calligraphy is a widely practised and revered art in many
parts of Asia, with the act of writing Chinese characters
believed to sharpen the mind and improve concentration.
(Reporting by Chris Meyers; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by
Yoko Nishikawa)