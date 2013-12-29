* Panasonic, Fujifilm, Olympus camera divisions all losing
money
* Sales of once promising "mirrorless" format devices are
sputtering
* Consumers prioritising connectivity to social networks
By Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai
TOKYO, Dec 30 Panasonic Corp and
Japan's other mid-tier camera makers have a battle on their
hands to win over a smartphone "selfie" generation to mirrorless
cameras that held such promise when they were launched around
five years ago.
Panasonic, like peers Fujifilm Holdings and Olympus
Corp, has been losing money on its cameras since mobile
phones that take high-quality photos ate into the compact camera
business. This year, compact camera sales are likely to fall
more than 40 percent to fewer than 59 million, according to
industry researcher IDC.
Meanwhile, sales of mirrorless cameras - seen as a promising
format between low-end compacts and high-end single-lens reflex
(SLR) cameras - are sputtering as buyers put connectivity above
picture quality.
A 40 percent drop in Panasonic's overall camera sales in
April-September left the imaging division vulnerable as the
company's mid-term plan to March 2016 demands unprofitable
businesses turn themselves around or face the axe.
"If you look mid-to-long term, digital camera makers are
slipping and the market is becoming an oligopoly," said Credit
Suisse imaging analyst Yu Yoshida.
Panasonic held 3.1 percent of the camera market in
July-September, down from 3.8 percent a year earlier, according
to IDC. Canon Inc, Nikon Corp and Sony Corp
controlled over 60 percent between them.
"Only those who have a strong brand and are competitive on
price will last - and only Canon, Nikon and Sony fulfil that
criteria," added Yoshida.
Canon and Nikon dominate the SLR camera market, while Sony
could survive any shakeout thanks to its strength in making
sensors for a number of camera manufacturers as well as
collaboration with its smartphone division.
SPUTTERING MIRRORLESS
Panasonic, Fujifilm and Olympus are trying to fend off the
smartphone threat by cutting compacts, targeting niche markets
such as deep-sea diving, and launching the higher-margin
mirrorless models.
The mirrorless format promised mid-tier makers an area of
growth as the dominance of Canon and Nikon all but shut them out
of SLRs, where Sony is a distant third. Neither Panasonic nor
Fujifilm makes SLRs, and Olympus stopped developing them this
year.
Mirrorless cameras such as Panasonic's Lumix GM eliminate
the internal mirrors that optical viewfinders depend on, so
users compose images via electronic viewfinders or liquid
crystal displays. This allows the camera to be smaller than an
SLR, while offering better quality than compacts or smartphones
due to larger sensors and interchangeable lenses.
"SLRs are heavy and noisy, whereas mirrorless are small and
quiet. While some people say SLRs still have better image
quality, mirrorless (cameras) have improved to the point where
they're equivalent, if not superior," said Hiroshi Tanaka,
director of Fujifilm's optical division.
Critics grumble that LCD screens can never compete with the
clarity of an optical viewfinder, and that picture-taking speeds
are too slow for fast-action subjects such as sports.
Nevertheless, the mirrorless format has been a hit in Japan
since Panasonic launched the first domestically produced model
in 2008, the G1. They made up 36 percent of Japan's
interchangeable lens camera shipments in January-October,
according to researcher CIPA.
But the format is yet to catch on in the United States and
Europe, where shipments made up just 10.5 percent and 11.2
percent of all interchangeable camera shipments, respectively,
and where consumers tend to equate image quality with size and
heft.
Sales, which globally are less than a quarter of those of
SLRs, fell by a fifth in the three weeks to Dec. 14 in the
United States, which included the busy 'Black Friday' shopping
week, while SLR sales rose 1 percent, according to NPD, another
industry researcher.
"I would focus on the detachable lens market proper,
excluding mirrorless, and focus on connectivity," said Ben
Arnold, director of imaging analysis at NPD. "How do you bridge
that gap between high photo-capture quality and high-quality
camera devices and the cloud where every amateur photographer's
images live?"
SMARTPHONE COMPROMISE
Panasonic, Olympus and Fujifilm do not yet have a definitive
answer.
Consumers don't want to connect cameras to phones, analysts
say; they want a single interface that can instantly upload
photographs to social networking sites such as Facebook Inc
and Twitter Inc.
Sony's compromise is its two QX lenses released this
quarter. These come with their own sensors and processors, and
clip onto smartphones through which the user operates them
wirelessly. They are pocket-sized and produce photographs of a
quality rivalling that of a compact camera.
"There was a lot of internal disagreement over the product.
It's the kind of product you either love or hate," said Shigeki
Ishizuka, president of Sony's digital imaging business.
But Sony appears to have connected with consumers as demand
soon outstripped production. Some are even using the lenses in a
way Sony didn't intend: placed at a distance while they press
the shutter on their smartphone to take self-portraits, or
selfies.
"We had no idea how much the QX would sell initially when we
put it out. We didn't set any targets," said Ishizuka.
It is little surprise Sony was the camera maker to break the
mould as it is the only one to also have a profitable smartphone
division.
"There are so many consumers that were hungry for Sony to do
this," said Chris Chute, IDC's digital imaging research
director. "They've (waited for Sony) to come out with something
really innovative, almost like the Walkman (portable music
player)."