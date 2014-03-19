March 19 Japanese companies covered by the Tokyo emissions trading scheme are on track to overshoot their targets after cutting carbon dioxide emissions by more than a fifth since the scheme began, a government official said.

The market was Asia's first when it launched in July 2010, and requires close to 1,400 small businesses and factories to reduce their carbon dioxide by 6 percent to 8 percent by 2014.

In the 2012 financial year they emitted 10.61 million tonnes, Yuko Nishida, an environment official of the Tokyo metropolitan government told Reuters, unchanged from the year before, but down more than 22 percent from the base year period (2002 to 2007).

Ninety-two percent of the participants have already met their 2014 targets, she added. Data for financial year 2013, which ends at the end of this month, will only be released next year.

"Submitted reports indicate that more measures (to cut emissions) are planned to be introduced in coming years," she said.

The scheme offers subsidising incentives to firms that cut emissions, although most of the schemes have been achieved through Japan's massive energy efficiency drive in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. (Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)