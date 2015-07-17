TOKYO, July 17 Japan said on Friday it would
slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent by 2030 from
2013 levels and would submit the plan to the United Nations
later in the day as its contribution to a global summit on
climate change in Paris in November.
The target is based on the government's power generation
plan for 2030 that the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
(METI) finalised on Thursday. The plan calls for relying
slightly less on nuclear power than on renewable energy
following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Using 2013 as a baseline, Japan's 26 percent cut would be
higher than an 18 to 21 percent cut by the United States by 2025
and a 24 percent cut by the European Union by 2030.
Japan - the world's fifth largest emitter of greenhouse
gases - saw its emissions rise to 1.41 billion metric tonnes of
carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent, the second-highest on record,
in the year through March 2014. That was up 10.8 percent from
1990, reflecting a rise in coal-fired power after the indefinite
closure of nuclear power plants.
Green activists and some other countries that are calling
for even bigger cuts say Japan will be blamed by global
communities not only for a low target, but also for plans to
build more coal-fired plants at home.
The trade ministry on Thursday said the government would
plan to make nuclear energy account for 20 to 22 percent of
Japan's electricity mix in 2030, versus 30 percent before
Fukushima. It set the target for renewable energy at 22 to 24
percent of the mix, liquefied natural gas at 27 percent and coal
at 26 percent.
Japan's Federation of Electric Power Companies, whose
members include the 10 main power monopolies, and 25 other firms
said on Friday they had voluntarily set a goal to curb CO2
emissions per 1 kilowatt of power by 35 percent from 2013 levels
to around 0.37 kg in 2030.
By installing fossil fuel-fired plants using the best
available technology, the power companies see a potential to
reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 11 million tonnes a year,
they said.
The Paris summit in November aims to finalise an agreement
as part of efforts to limit the global average temperature rise
to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial levels.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)