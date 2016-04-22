April 22 Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings
(Tepco) said on Friday it plans to build 1,300
megawatts (MW) coal-fired power stations to replace old oil and
gas plants at Yokosuka, near Tokyo, with operations to start
from 2023.
Tepco plans to build two 650 MW ultra-super-critical plants,
which typically get the most energy from coal through the most
advanced technology available for commercial use, a spokeswoman
said.
The plants may be operated by JERA, a joint venture between
Tepco and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, it said.
Japan plans a wave of new coal-fired power stations as it
struggles to revive its nuclear industry, which is still mostly
shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster of 2011. Nuclear
power contributed nearly a third of total electricity generated
before the catastrophe.
Companies are looking at plans to build 45 new coal-fired
power-generation units with total capacity of as much as 20,884
MW, due to come online in the next decade or so.
Japan had a total 90 coal-fired units at the end of March
2015, with total capacity of 40,695 MW, according to industry
data.
The following is a list of coal-fired power-generation units
that utilities, steelmakers and other companies are planning or
considering building, along with their scheduled start of
operations. Capacity figures are in megawatts.
Company Unit Size Ops start
(MW)
Nippon Paper, Fuji, Shizuoka 100 Sept-2016
Mitsubishi Corp,
Chubu Electric
Osaka Gas unit Nagoya, Aichi 110 by Mar-2017
Chugoku Electric, Osaki, Hiroshima 166 Mar-2017
J-Power
Kansai Electric, Kurashiki, Okayama 110 Summer/2017
Mitsubishi Corp
Kansai Electric, Sendai, Miyagi Fall/2017
Itochu Enex 112
Seika, Chita, Aichi 31 Jan-2018
Meiko Trans
Nippon Paper, Ishinomaki, Miyagi 149 Mar-2018
Mitsubishi Corp
Soma Kyodo Soma, Fukushima 112 Mar-2018
Jikahatsu
Asahi Kasei Nobeoka, Miyazaki *** 60 Mar-2018
ABL Iwaki, Fukushima 112 by Mar-2019
Nippon Paper Mukaihama, Akita 112 2018
Kansai Electric, Kasumi, Ibaraki* 112 2018
Marubeni
Orix Soma, Fukushima 112 by Mar-2019
Orix Hibikinada, Fukuoka 112 by Mar-2019
Chugoku Electric, Hofu, Yamaguchi 112 by Mar-2019
Air Water
Mitsubishi Corp Yokkaichi, Mie 112 2019
J-Power, Kashima, Ibaraki 640 2020
Nippon Steel
Chubu Electric, Hitachinaka, Ibaraki 650 by Mar-2021
Tokyo Electric
Tokyo Electric, Nakoso, Fukushima 540 by
Mitsubishi Heavy, Summer/2020
Mitsubishi Corp,
Mitsubishi
Electric,
Joban Kyodo
Tokyo Electric, Hirono, Fukushima 540 by Mar-2021
Mitsubishi Heavy,
Mitsubishi Corp,
Mitsubishi
Electric,
Joban Kyodo
Kansai Electric Ako No.1** 600 by Mar-2021
Kansai Electric Ako No.2** 600 by Mar-2021
J-Power New Takehara No.1*** 600 Jun-2020
Tohoku Electric Noshiro No.3 600 Jun-2020
Kyushu Electric Matsuura No.2 1,000 Jun-2020
Chubu Electric Taketoyo No.5 1,070 Mar-2022
J-Power New Takasago No. 600 by Mar-2022
1****
Kobe Steel Kobe Steel Works 650 by Mar-2022
Chugoku Electric Misumi No.2 1,000 Nov-2022
Kobe Steel Kobe Steel Works 650 by Mar-2023
Shikoku Electric Saijo No.1 500 by Mar-2023
J-Power, Ube, Yamaguchi 600 2023
Osaka Gas,
Ube Industries
Tokyo Electric Yokosuka, Kanagawa** 650 2023
Tokyo Electric Yokosuka, Kanagawa** 650 2024
Chugoku Electric, Chiba city, Chiba 1,000 by Mar-2024
JFE Steel,
Tokyo Gas
Kansai Electric, Akita city, Akita 650 by Mar-2024
Marubeni
Kansai Electric, Akita city, Akita 650 by Mar-2025
Marubeni
J-Power, Ube, Yamaguchi 600 2025
Osaka Gas,
Ube Industries
Kyushu Electric, Sodegaura, Chiba 1,000 around 2025
Idemitsu,
Tokyo Gas
Kyushu Electric, Sodegaura, Chiba 1,000 around 2025
Idemitsu,
Tokyo Gas
Kansai Electric, Ichihara, Chiba 1,000 around 2025
Tonen General
J-Power New Takasago No.2**** 600 by Mar-2028
F-Power Hibikinada, Fukuoka 110 N/A
Tokuyama Shunan, Yamaguchi 300 N/A
Chugoku Electric, Kaida, Hiroshima 100 N/A
Hiroshima Gas
Sources: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, companies and
local authorities.
* denotes based on media reports, which could not be
confirmed with companies involved.
** Switch to coal from oil
*** Replacement units
**** J-Power is replacing units No. 1 (250 MW) and No. 2
(250 MW)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)