YOKOHAMA, March 25 Japan's Maritime Self Defense
Force on Wednesday took delivery of the biggest Japanese warship
since World War Two, the Izumo, a helicopter carrier as big as
the Imperial Navy aircraft carriers that battled the United
States in the Pacific.
The Izumo with a crew of 470 sailors is a highly visible
example of how Japan is expanding the capability of its military
to operate overseas and enters service as Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe seeks lawmaker approval to loosen the restraints of Japan's
pacifist post-war constitution.
The 248 metre (813 feet) long Izumo resembles U.S. Marine
Corp amphibious assault carriers in size and design but it is
designated as a helicopter destroyer, a label that allows Japan
to keep within the bounds of a constitutional ban on owning the
means to wage war. Aircraft carriers, because of their ability
to project force, are considered offensive weapons.
"The vessel can serve in a wide range of roles including
peace keeping operations, international disaster relief and
aid," Gen Nakatani, Japan's Minister of Defense said standing
beside the vessel after a handover ceremony at the Japan United
Marine shipyard in Yokohama.
"It also helps improve our ability to combat submarines.
Abe's moves to ease Japan's pacifist constitution and its
build up in defence capabilities is unnerving neighbour China.
Japan is also adding longer-range patrol aircraft and
military cargo planes to its defence capability, and buying
Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, amphibious assault
vehicles and Boeing's Osprey troop carrier, which can
operate from the Izumo.
The Izumo does not have a catapult necessary to launch
fixed-wing fighters, but a planned vertical-take-off-and-landing
(VTOL) variant of the F-35 could fly from the Izumo's flight
deck.
Based at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo, also the home port
of the U.S. Seventh Fleets carrier battle group, the Izumo will
join two smaller helicopters carriers already in service, that
are also classed as destroyers.
