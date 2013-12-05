TOKYO Dec 5 A cross-party group of Japanese
lawmakers submitted a bill to parliament on Thursday aimed at
legalising casino gambling in the country, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
The pro-casino group of lawmakers had previously stated a
goal of submitting the bill during the current session of
parliament, which ends Friday. They will aim to get the bill
passed during the next session in the first half of next year.
Japan is one of the world's last untapped gaming markets and
could generate $15 billion annually from casinos, industry
experts say. That would make it the world's second-largest
gambling destination after Macau.
The bill is thought to have a decent chance of passing with
the business-friendly Liberal Democratic Party in power and
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe backing the move. Lawmakers hope the
first resort could open in time for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)