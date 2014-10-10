TOKYO Oct 10 Japan's pro-casino lawmakers are
set to tweak a proposed bill on casino legalisation to address
concerns of a possible spike in gambling addiction, but have
agreed to not propose banning Japanese nationals from casinos, a
parliamentary source said.
Japan's parliament is expected to discuss this month a bill
to legalise casino resorts, the first step in unlocking a gaming
market that analysts say will be worth tens of billions of
dollars a year.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has backed the bill, saying casino
resorts would help the economy by boosting tourism. The
government aims to double the number of foreign tourists to
Japan to 20 million a year by the 2020 Olympic Games, but market
researchers say Japan's 128 million people would still be the
main source of revenue for casinos.
Some Japanese media had reported earlier that the bill may
be tweaked to say entry would be limited to foreign visitors,
but the source said this was not the case.
"We confirmed that we will not exclude Japanese nationals,"
said the source, who attended a meeting of pro-casino lawmakers
early on Friday. He declined to be identified because the
discussions were not yet public.
"We agreed that we will make a partial change, to address
concerns that have been raised, to say that we will take
necessary measures," he said, adding that details of those
measures will be decided when the second bill is drafted.
If the bill passes by the year-end, proponents aim to draft
a second bill next year outlining regulations. Lawmakers have
said the second bill could include an entrance fee for Japanese
nationals and measures to help gambling addicts.
Companies including Las Vegas Sands Corp and Melco
Crown Entertainment Ltd are vying to win the first
licences to operate casinos in Japan, a market that brokerage
CLSA estimates could generate annual revenue of $40 billion.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ryan Woo)