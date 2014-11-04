TOKYO Nov 4 Japanese lawmakers plan to
indefinitely postpone a vote on legalising casinos, ending hopes
of enacting a law in this session of parliament and of having a
gambling resort open in time for Tokyo's 2020 Olympics, three
people directly involved in the process said.
The latest in a string of delays for the controversial bill
will be a blow to Abe, who has promoted casino resorts as part
of his economic growth programme, and a disappointment to casino
developers from Las Vegas to Macau.
Lawmakers will set aside the bill as the prime minister,
struggling to keep his party together after a string of
scandals, lacks the political leverage to pass a bill in the
current parliamentary session ending this month, the sources,
who are directly involved in pushing the casino bill, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"If they can't pass it now, I doubt whether they'll ever be
able to pass it," one of the sources said.
Lawmakers will try to carry the bill over to the session of
parliament starting early in 2015, but it is unclear if this
will work or when - if ever - a casino law will be enacted, the
sources said. They all said there was a chance it would not be
passed next year either.
