TOKYO, March 11 Die-hard proponents of legalised
casinos in Japan are considering a last-ditch effort to get
their bill passed - by the obscure route of a parliamentary
committee that handles matters like the removal of power poles.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promoted casinos as part of his
economic growth programme. But strong opposition from some
quarters and a press of priority legislation have essentially
doomed the bill's passage in the session scheduled to end in
late June.
That in turn essentially dashes proponents' hopes for
gambling resorts to be built in time for the 2020 Olympics in
Tokyo.
In a long shot, some members of Abe's Liberal Democratic
Party are aiming to resubmit the expired bill to the relatively
minor Land and Transport Committee - which deals with issues
like removing unsightly utility poles in favour of underground
lines. This would bypass the busy, and far more prominent,
Cabinet Committee, normally chosen for such major legal changes.
"As long as the ruling coalition can agree and win support,
it doesn't matter which committee it's submitted to," LDP
lawmaker Takeshi Iwaya told Reuters, adding that more discussion
among ruling coalition members was needed.
The Cabinet Committee is clogged with higher-priority bills
while the Land and Transport Committee has a slower legislative
calendar. In addition to a backlog of other bills, the casino
law also faces strong opposition from members of the
Buddhist-backed Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner.
People in the pro-casino camp say this has made it difficult
for them to push aggressively for the bill, even though
supporters slightly outnumber opponents in parliament.
Iwaya said this year could be the last chance for Japan to
legalise casinos, a move which would unlock a market that
brokerage CLSA estimates could generate annual revenue of $40
billion.
"If this bill doesn't pass the current session of parliament
it will be hopeless. I think the time limit will be up," Iwaya
said.
Gaming companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp and
MGM Resorts International are seen shifting their
attention to South Korea if Japanese lawmakers do not legalise
casinos soon.
Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International,
recently confirmed that he and other developers could not wait
forever.
"This will take leadership. At some point someone is going
to have to say 'this is important to us, let's push this thing
forward'," he told reporters at a conference last month.
"I think it does lose the momentum of a significant
opportunity... so we would look elsewhere."
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Emi Emoto; Editing by William
Mallard and Nick Macfie)