TOKYO, April 28 Japan's pro-casino lawmakers
submitted to parliament on Tuesday a bill to legalise casino
gambling, the latest bid to establish an industry analysts say
could generate $40 billion a year and which Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe sees as key to economic growth.
Parliamentary records showed that members of the ruling
Liberal Democratic Party, the Japan Innovation Party and the
Party for Future Generations had submitted the bill, but it was
unclear when it would be discussed or voted on.
The lawmakers have said they hoped the bill would pass
before July or August, when the current parliamentary session is
expected to end.
Attempts to legalise casino gambling in Japan, which
industry experts say is one of the world's last major untapped
gaming markets, have been delayed repeatedly amid opposition
from lawmakers worried about addiction and organised crime.
Some members of the Buddhist-backed Komeito, a junior
partner in Abe's coalition government, oppose legalisation.
Lawmakers in the pro-casino camp have said this opposition made
it hard for them to push for the bill even though supporters
slightly outnumber opponents in parliament.
Failure to pass the bill would also delay the drafting of a
crucial second bill on implementation which outlines details on
regulations.
Companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp and MGM
Resorts International are vying to win licences to
operate casinos in Japan, a market that brokerage CLSA estimates
could generate annual revenue of $40 billion.
Analysts have said it was already looking difficult to build
resorts in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Emi Emoto; Editing by Alex
Richardson and Miral Fahmy)