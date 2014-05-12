OSAKA/TOKYO May 13 Moves towards legalising
casinos in Japan have reignited a debate over the legal status
of pachinko, with a potential new tax mooted for a $200 billion
gaming industry that has existed for decades on the fringes of
the law.
Pachinko, a slot-cum-pinball form of gambling, is a national
obsession, with one in six Japanese playing the game, though
that number is declining as younger generations prefer to play
games on their mobile phones.
With past links to organized crime, pachinko is not
classified as gambling, which is illegal in Japan. Instead it's
treated as an amusement activity like arcades and hostess bars,
and the operators of pachinko parlours that are found in city
streets across Japan pay no gaming tax.
As some lawmakers push to allow casinos that would
contribute billions of dollars to state coffers, pachinko, too,
could come under a new regulatory umbrella. Takeshi Iwaya, a
leading proponent for casinos from the ruling Liberal Democratic
Party, reckons any move to change pachinko laws should come once
casinos are up and running, which could be as early as 2020,
when Tokyo will host the Olympic Games.
While years away, such reforms may have greater implications
for the pachinko industry than the likely loss of customers to
new casino resorts, analysts say. And reforming the industry
won't be easy given the web of special interests involved, not
least the national police agency which oversees it.
"I see no easy way out for the pachinko industry," said
Ichiro Tanioka, an expert on Japanese gaming industries and
president of the Osaka University of Commerce, a leading
proponent in the casino debate. "It's a mess."
ONE LAW TO RULE THEM ALL
In pachinko, players buy baskets of small silver balls which
they feed into the machine and guide into a hole that spins out
numbers or characters on an electronic screen. Matching series
win the player more silver balls, which can be exchanged for
snacks, alcohol or small items in the pachinko hall.
Most players, however, opt to trade in their winnings for
"special prizes", which they then swap for yen at small booths
outside, but close to, the hall. Legally, these booths are
separate from the hall operator, skirting anti-gambling laws.
The police stop short of fully endorsing this system as
legal, placing it in a regulatory grey zone that has effectively
barred pachinko hall operators from listing their shares on a
Japanese stock exchange.
To help bring the game out of the regulatory shadows, a
lawyer with ties to the industry suggested a "pachinko law"
allowing balls to be exchanged for cash inside pachinko halls.
The main lobby group for parlour operators, though, wants to
keep the existing system, but give it legitimacy through a
state-supervised scheme.
Either plan would generate about $2 billion in annual
revenue for the government, according to copies of the proposals
seen by Reuters.
Yoji Sato, one of Japan's wealthiest tycoons and chairman of
Dynam Japan Holdings, a pachinko hall operator listed
in Hong Kong, backs reforms that bring all the industry's moving
parts - from machine makers to booth operators - under one law.
He acknowledged the industry faces close scrutiny.
"Any industry that cannot be accepted or understood by
society will cease to exist," Sato, 68, told Reuters in an
interview. "Dynam is in principle behind any move to clarify the
industry's role in society."
BATTLE FOR SURVIVAL
Seiko Noda, another LDP lawmaker involved in both pushing
for casinos and the pachinko debate, said there is no consensus
yet on how best to regulate pachinko.
Among the 4,000 or so firms involved in the industry, the
smaller, financially weaker hall operators are more worried
about change, and particularly about any new tax scheme, Noda
said. "The hall owners are quite afraid they will be ordered to
pay more tax to the government, so I'm considering it very
carefully," she told Reuters at her office in the government's
national parliament building.
Dynam and other leading pachinko operators, meanwhile, are
vying to open multi-billion dollar casino resorts - should
regulations permit.
A recent Morgan Stanley report predicted that Japan's casino
market could be worth $21-$22 billion - though that's less than
half the size of Macau's, and well below a consensus view of
around $40 billion, by 2025.
Sato said his focus is on that domestic casino opportunity,
adding his company has held talks with casino operators
including Macau's Galaxy Entertainment and Melco
Entertainment.
Rival hall operator Maruhan and two of Japan's
biggest pachinko machine makers, Sega Sammy and Konami
, have also met casino operators, industry executives
say. To gain experience in the resort business, Sega Sammy is
building a $1.7 billion casino in the South Korean coastal city
of Incheon with local gaming firm Paradise Co.
AT RISK
This diversification isn't just driven by potential pachinko
reforms.
Pachinko revenues are falling as Japan's population ages and
as younger people turn to mobile devices for entertainment. On a
recent visit to a brightly-lit pachinko hall in an outlying
Tokyo suburb, most of the players were middle-aged men.
Gross pay-ins in the pachinko market have dropped to 19
billion yen ($186 million) from 31 billion yen in the past 20
years, and the number of players halved between 2002 and 2012,
according to Morgan Stanley's research.
While pachinko is unlikely to be badly hit in the short term
- parlours are informal and widespread, while casinos will be
upscale and out-of-town - a recent increase in Japan's sales tax
may squeeze small operators and accelerate consolidation.
Kunio Nobuta, a flamboyant billionaire who heads one of
Japan's oldest and largest pachinko hall operators, said his
Nobuta Group aims to increase its non-pachinko revenues to 30-40
percent from around a tenth now, and may get into real estate.
Haruo Kinoshita, president of pachinko hall operator Kicona,
sees smaller operators having to merge as the game's popularity
wanes.
"There are few young people playing, they don't have any
pocket money. Back in the heyday, people worked hard and played
hard. Now everyone's grown up. I'm worried about the future."
($1 = 102.3850 Japanese Yen)
