TOKYO, Sept 18 Fish-fin shaped structures, fine
dining and entertainment galore: that's what some of the world's
biggest casino operators are offering punters in Japan if they
are allowed into one of the last great untapped gaming markets.
MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas Sands Corp
and Wynn Resorts Ltd outlined on Wednesday
their visions for casinos in Japan, a market which experts say
could potentially become the world's second biggest gaming
market, worth $15 billion a year.
The pitches, made a gaming conference in Tokyo, follow
preparations by lawmakers to submit to parliament, in a session
due to start next month, an initial bill that would allow
casinos to be set up in Japan, likely in time for the 2020 Tokyo
Olympic Games.
If approved, the initial bill will be followed by more
detailed legislation within two years.
Japan is widely viewed as one of the last great untapped
markets due to its wealthy population and proximity to China.
Union Gaming, a U.S.-based investment bank which organised the
conference, predicted Japanese gaming revenues could top $15
billion a year, making it the second-largest market in the world
after Macau.
George Tanasijevich, president of Marina Bay Sands,
displayed several potential casino designs, including a building
featuring fin-shaped towers and another centered on an oval
structure with a carved out centre he called "The Pearl".
Tanasijevich said Tokyo and Osaka were prime locations for
an integrated casino-resort complex similar to the company's
profitable Singapore venture.
"We are interested in both locations. They are ideal
settings for what we do," Tanasijevich said. "The Olympics will
spur infrastructure investment. That will help integrated
resorts."
Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International,
highlighted his company's track record in attracting visitors to
its resorts with non-gaming attractions such as fine
restaurants, title fights and shows like Cirque du Soleil.
"We know how to do entertainment," he said, adding MGM would
likely seek a Japanese partner for the project.
Gamal Aziz, president of Wynn Resorts Development, offered
few details but promised to build an "iconic building that would
last for many generations to come".
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Miral Fahmy)