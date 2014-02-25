TOKYO/MACAU Feb 26 Billionaire Sheldon Adelson
is willing to bet $10 billion that his Las Vegas Sands
will become the leader in casino gambling in Japan, an offer he
says his competitors can't match. What remains to be seen is
whether one of the world's last great untapped gaming markets is
willing to bet on him.
For months, the chief executive of the world's largest
casino operator by market value has insisted he's the person to
beat in Japan as it moves closer to legalising casinos, with
parliament expected to start deliberating an initial bill in
May.
Adelson's aggressive, go-it-alone strategy is, however,
worrying lawmakers and businessmen who want domestic firms to
play a significant role in any casino business. At the same
time, rival operators including MGM Resorts International
and Wynn Resorts and local firms like slot
machine maker Sega Sammy Holdings are also gunning hard
for the few licenses expected to be up for grabs.
"I think this process will be so extraordinarily clear,
transparent, deliberate and organized that no amount of early
pioneering will carry the day," James Murren, chief executive of
MGM Resorts, told Reuters in an interview.
Adelson apparently disagrees.
In October, he told investors that anyone, including
politicians, would agree that Las Vegas Sands was in the pole
position, according to a transcript of an earnings call.
A month later, he gave a spirited presentation to Hiroyuki
Hosoda, a heavyweight in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and
head of an intra-party group promoting the casino bill. Adelson
went through slide after slide, some with mock-ups of what his
resort might look like on Tokyo Bay, according to a person who
knows what happened at the meeting.
At the end of the pitch, Hosoda offered Adelson some advice,
the person said. Hosoda told Adelson that Tokyo had its own
culture, and just replicating the type of complex Las Vegas
Sands built in Singapore wouldn't necessarily work.
It was a gentle reminder that the government would have a
say in what was built and by whom. It also reflected general
concerns about Adelson's openness to local involvement, the
person said.
Adelson did little to dispel these concerns at a media
briefing in Tokyo this week, saying he would prefer not to take
on equity partners. He also questioned the ability of the
Japanese companies interested in casinos to take on the scale of
risk required for the massive complex he wants to build.
"No one is talking about implementing foreign capital
restrictions but many lawmakers in the casino group want
Japanese companies to have the opportunity to invest. They want
to make sure some money stays in Japan," the person said.
Las Vegas Sands did not respond to a request for comment on
that meeting and did not make executives available for
interviews. The person who told Reuters about the meeting also
declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to
the media.
ROLE MODEL
Japan is widely viewed as a prize market for casino
operators due to its wealthy population and proximity to China,
home to some of the world's most prolific, and wealthiest,
gamblers. Brokerage CLSA estimates Japan could be the world's
third biggest gambling market after Macau and the United States,
raking in revenues of at least $40 billion annually and with
many more years of growth before it starts to mature.
After more than a decade of deliberations, the chances have
never been higher that Japan will move to allow casinos. If
parliament approves the initial bill, as expected, bureaucrats
can then start working on concrete laws that would be
incorporated in a second bill proponents aim to pass in 2015.
If the legislation is approved, Japan may see its first
casino in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which would attract
more big-spending Chinese gamblers and help boost an economy
struggling with deflation and sluggish growth.
The developments in Japan come as U.S. operators and Asian
players like Genting Bhd, Melco Crown Entertainment
and Galaxy Entertainment Group are setting
up large-scale integrated resorts across Asia to emulate the
booming revenues generated in Macau and Singapore.
Adelson's success in building casino resorts in both
locations gives him an advantage in Japan, where lawmakers
consider his Singapore-based Marina Bay Sands - which combines a
multi-floor casino with a luxury hotel, convention space and
high-end shopping mall - as the benchmark.
Adelson is also banking on Sands' ample finances and its
competitor-dwarfing $66 billion market capitalisation as
differentiating factors. "We can spend 10 billion dollars
without borrowing money. They can't," he said in Tokyo.
But capital is unlikely to be a major constraint for casino
operators given that banks will be eager to lend to such a
promising business, with the first round of licenses likely to
be limited to Tokyo and Osaka, said Aaron Fischer, a CLSA
analyst. He said political connections could also play an
important role.
SAME TARGETS
As the casino debate nears, all the big operators are
calling on the same list of parliamentary power brokers, local
government officials and business leaders in Tokyo, hoping to
gain an edge.
Topping the list are Hisashi Hieda, chief executive of
broadcaster Fuji Media Holdings as well as senior
executives at property developer Mitsui Fudosan and
builder Kajima Corp. Those three companies are crucial
because they have already forged an alliance for the Odaiba
district, the preferred site for a casino development near Tokyo
Bay.
Some of Sands' competitors have made it clear that they are
willing to jointly invest with domestic partners.
MGM's Murren said he was meeting with Japanese companies in
various sectors, hoping to form a consortium in which his
company would like to have a majority.
U.S. firm Caesars Entertainment Corp, which has yet
to set up a casino in Asia, is also seeking a "strong consortium
of local partners" said William Shen, its vice president of Asia
development.
Melco, which pledged $10 million for cultural projects in
Japan in December, is trying to distinguish itself from the pack
by incorporating Japanese culture and philosophy in its resort
instead of replicating the Las Vegas experience, the company
said in an email to Reuters.
The battle for Osaka, the commercial centre of western
Japan, is also heating up.
Masayuki Inoue, director general of the city's economic
strategy bureau, said a growing number of operators had visited
his office in recent months, including Las Vegas Sands President
Michael Leven in November and Murren last week.
Osaka is looking for an operator that will invest a large
amount but that will also help the city become a major tourist
and convention destination, Inoue said, adding that he'd like to
see the winning operator use some of the environmentally
friendly technology produced by local companies.
For foreign operators looking at Japan, addressing the needs
of the various domestic stakeholders could prove a major
challenge, said David Green, head of Macau-based Newpage
Consulting which focuses on the gaming industry.
"It is going to be a difficult entry for any foreign
company," he said. "How do you qualify your partners, their
expectations? It is going to be a real learning experience for
these guys."