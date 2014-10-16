TOKYO Oct 16 Japan's pro-casino lawmakers have
agreed to consider setting limits on Japanese nationals' entry
to casinos, bowing to pressure from opponents who threatened to
block a legalisation bill unless it addressed issues such as
gambling addiction.
Japan's parliament is expected in the coming weeks to
discuss legislation that would be an essential first step to
unlock a gaming market some analysts say will be worth tens of
billions of dollars a year.
The revision would boost chances that the bill will be
passed this year as proponents hope, although it is not yet
clear whether enough anti-casino lawmakers will be persuaded to
provide the support it needs in both houses of parliament.
"The government, for the purpose of preventing the negative
effects of casino facilities by non-foreign visitors, will take
necessary measures regarding admittance and capacity...," said
the amended section to the bill, a draft of which was shown to
reporters on Thursday.
The revision would avoid banning Japanese entry outright and
limiting casinos to foreign tourists, pro-casino lawmakers said.
Some Japanese media reports said such a ban might be adopted to
ensure passage of the bill.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said casino resorts would help
the economy by boosting tourism. But market researchers say
Japan's 128 million people would likely account for a majority
of casino revenues and casino operators have said foreigner-only
resorts could struggle to make a profit.
"From our standpoint, I will say that we will not be
interested in Japan or any other country on a foreigners-only
basis. We can't do that. Our business model won't allow it,"
Sheldon Adelson, CEO of the world's largest casino operator Las
Vegas Sands Corp, told analysts on a conference call on
Wednesday.
Hiroyuki Hosoda, chairman of the pro-casino lawmakers'
alliance, said the revision was in response to concerns over
gambling addiction and money laundering. Such worries should not
hold up the current bill, he said.
A second bill, set to be drafted next year if the current
bill passes by year-end, would address specifics including
possible entry fees or conditions for entry by locals, Hosoda
said.
He told reporters the current priority was to set in motion
the legalisation process for a casino industry, stressing its
importance to Japan's economy.
"With the manufacturing sector weakened, it's time for the
Japanese to aim for economic growth through tourism," he said.
Abe has said he hopes casinos will be legalised in time for
the 2020 Olympic Games. Analysts have said any delays in
legislation will make that difficult.
