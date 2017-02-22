TOKYO Feb 22 Melco Crown Entertainment is ready to outspend rival casino operators to build a Japanese casino, its chief said on Wednesday, a day after Las Vegas Sands Corp put a price tag of up to $10 billion on a facility in Japan.

"We'll absolutely spend whatever we need to win," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Ho told reporters at an investor conference in Tokyo.

Sands' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson said on Tuesday an "integrated resort" in Japan would cost between $6 and $10 billion to build.

MGM Resorts International, also vying for operating rights in Japan, said in October it is ready to bet up to $10 billion on a Japanese casino. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Pullin)