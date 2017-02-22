TOKYO Feb 22 Melco Crown Entertainment
is ready to outspend rival casino operators to build a Japanese
casino, its chief said on Wednesday, a day after Las Vegas Sands
Corp put a price tag of up to $10 billion on a facility
in Japan.
"We'll absolutely spend whatever we need to win," Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Ho told reporters at an
investor conference in Tokyo.
Sands' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson
said on Tuesday an "integrated resort" in Japan would cost
between $6 and $10 billion to build.
MGM Resorts International, also vying for operating
rights in Japan, said in October it is ready to bet up to $10
billion on a Japanese casino.
