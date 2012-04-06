TOKYO, April 6 Spring has begun in Japan with
the blooming of the country's beloved cherry trees, with
revelers eager to use the occasion as a way to break from a year
marked by crisis and disaster.
Last year, the mood was muted and many cherry celebrations
were cancelled after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami which
killed nearly 19,000 people. The disaster also set off a nuclear
crisis.
At Tokyo's Ueno Park, where 1,200 cherry trees make it one
of the capital's most popular cherry-viewing spots, signs were
erected encouraging visitors to show "self-restraint" out of
respect. The threat of power cuts also dampened spirits.
But this year, thousands are kicking back under the
blossoming trees and raising a glass to the future - the often
raucous get-togethers involve plentiful beer and sake.
"During last year's cherry blossom season we were in a mood
of self restraint after the earthquake," said Yui Nakayama, 24,
who with her party of 15 colleagues was waiting for another 50
people to join them on Thursday night.
"Japan has become energetic again, so I'm happy to relax and
enjoy myself with my colleagues today."
The parties called "hanami," or "flower viewing" in
Japanese, are spring traditions held among families, friends and
co-workers. Parties beneath the cherry trees can go on all day
and night, especially on weekends.
Cold weather has meant the blooms in Tokyo opened some five
days later than usual, and the festive mood has been enhanced by
relief that the trees suffered little damage after the country
was hit on Tuesday by typhoon-force winds that snarled transport
and left several people dead.
Not even the impending launch of a satellite by North Korea
sometime over the next week or so, which Tokyo suspects may
cross into Japanese territory, could dent the revelry.
"I'm concerned about the rocket launch, but it would be
unproductive to stay indoors just for that reason," said Miki
Sugai, who was picnicking with her 3-year-old son and two other
mothers.
"I'm trying to refresh myself by fully enjoying this cherry
blossom season."
(Reporting by Reuters TV, writing by Ruairidh Villar, editing
by Elaine Lies)