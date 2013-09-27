NEW YORK, Sept 27 Japan will make no concessions
on sovereignty over Pacific islets also claimed by China, but
Tokyo will not make any moves to escalate the situation, Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.
Tokyo is locked in a territorial dispute with Beijing over a
group of East China Sea islets, called the Senkaku in Japan and
Diaoyu in China. They have become a theater for cat-and-mouse
operations by patrol vessels from both sides.
"The intrusions by Chinese government vessels in our
territorial waters are continuing, to our regret. However, Japan
will not make a concession on our territorial sovereignty," Abe
told a news conference in New York.
"We do not intend to escalate this issue any further. We
have been dealing with this issue calmly and resolutely and we
shall continue to do so," he said.
Abe, visiting New York for the annual United Nations General
Assembly, told reporters that he told Chinese President Xi
Jinping during a brief meeting at the G20 summit in Russia this
month that the two sides should restore dialogue.
"We should not close the doors to dialogue because there is
a problem. Rather the existence of issues warrant a good
discussion among the high-level officials of both governments,"
Abe said. "The door to dialogue is always open and I really hope
the Chinese side would take the same mindset."
The uninhabited islands under dispute are near rich fishing
grounds and potentially large oil and gas reserves.
They are administered by Japan, but Chinese paramilitary
vessels approach them routinely in what is seen as Beijing's
effort to challenge Japan's control.
Taiwan also claims the islands, but Taipei and Tokyo struck
a fishing agreement in April covering the waters around the
islands that has eased tensions.
(Reporting by Paul Eckert; editing by Christopher Wilson)