* Nissan to suspend night shifts in China car plants-Nikkei
* Toyota, Honda to cut working hours, slow line speed-Nikkei
* Report does not say how long production cuts will last
* Japan carmakers' plants operating again after China
holiday
(Adds Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Suzuki comments and background)
TOKYO, Oct 8 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp,
Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co plan to
slash production in China by roughly half, the Nikkei newspaper
reported on Monday, as a territorial row between Asia's two
largest economies cuts sales of Japanese cars in the world's
biggest auto market.
Sales have plunged at Japanese car makers since violent
protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out
across China in mid-September over the Japanese government's
purchase of a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea
from their private owner.
Nissan will suspend the night shift at its passenger car
factories in China and operate only during the day, the business
daily said. Nissan has two passenger car factories in China, in
Huadu and Zhengzhou, with two lines each. A Nissan spokesman
declined to confirm the report.
Toyota and Honda plan to cut China production to about half
normal levels by shortening working hours and slowing down the
speed of production lines, the Nikkei said without citing a
source.
A Honda spokeswoman said she was checking the report.
A Toyota spokesman could not confirm the details of the
report, saying that plants in China were operating again as
planned after the country's national holiday period last week
and that production was taking placed based on market demand.
Toyota's China sales fell about 40 percent in September from
a year before to about 50,000 cars, a senior company executive
told Reuters last week. The firm is set to
officially release its September China sales figures on Tuesday.
The Nikkei report did not say how long the output cuts would
last.
SLOWING GROWTH
A spokeswoman for Mazda, which halted production
for two extra days in late September before it shutdown
factories during the holiday season, said plants in China were
operating again but declined to comment on details.
A spokesman for Suzuki Motor Corp, which in late
September had stopped one of two shifts that it normally runs in
China ahead of the holiday season, said production was now back
to what it was prior to the holiday.
Anti-Japan sentiment across China escalated last month amid
a row over a group of uninhabited islets, known as the Senkaku
islands in Japan and the Diaoyu islands in China, whose nearby
waters are thought to hold potentially rich natural gas
reserves. They have been under Japan's control since 1895.
Demonstrators vandalised properties of Japanese companies,
including a Toyota outlet in the eastern city of Qingdao that
was torched, in the latest flare-up in tensions that have
smouldered since the end of World War Two.
The latest production adjustments come on top of general
cutbacks the Japanese automakers had been making before the
protests, as the Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in
more than three years in the second quarter.
But the dramatic drop in demand for cars made by Japanese
brands, which had a combined share of roughly a fifth of China's
passenger car market in August before the protests, has been an
unexpected boon for foreign rivals.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co's China sales
climbed 15 percent to 84,188 vehicles last month, while
Volkswagen's Audi boosted sales by 20 percent, BMW
by 55 percent and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz
by 10 percent.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota, Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Alex Richardson)