WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
will try to strike a delicate balance of calming military
tensions with China while supporting ally Japan against Beijing
on a trip to Asia this week that is being overshadowed by a
territorial dispute in the East China Sea.
Aiming to counter criticism that the United States is
neglecting Asia because it is distracted by domestic politics
and the Middle East, the White House has long been planning a
visit by Biden to Japan, China and South Korea.
Those countries are at the heart of a quarrel over two tiny
islands claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing that descended into
military brinkmanship after China in late November declared an
"air defense identification zone" that includes the islands.
In Tokyo on Tuesday, Biden will likely assure Japan that a
military alliance with the United States dating back to the
1950s remains valid as the government of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe wrangles with China over the islands.
Yet he will also try to calm tensions between the United
States and China over the same territorial dispute when he goes
to Beijing later in the week.
"It's especially important ... that we continue to amplify
our messages that we are and always will be there for our
allies, and that there is a way for two major powers in the U.S.
and China to build a different kind of relationship for the 21st
century," a senior Obama administration official said.
Although Washington takes no position on the sovereignty of
the uninhabited islands, it recognizes Tokyo's administrative
control and says the U.S.-Japan security pact applies to them,
in a stance that counters China's attempts to challenge U.S.
military dominance in the region.
"I think (Biden) will probably publicly restate the
commitment the U.S. has under the mutual defense treaty and that
the islands are covered under article five of the treaty and
that we recognize Japan's administrative control and oppose any
efforts to undermine that," said Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert
at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think
tank. "It's essential that he says that publicly."
U.S., Japanese and South Korean military aircraft all
breached the aerial defense zone last week without informing
Beijing and China later scrambled fighters into the area.
The military posturing has raised fears of a clash between
the United States and its allies and China as it becomes more
assertive in the East China Sea and South China Sea under
President Xi Jinping.
Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew through the defense zone last
week without an immediate response from China, leading some
military analysts to conclude that Beijing has overreached.
But, acting on U.S. government advice, three U.S. airlines
are notifying Chinese authorities of flight plans when traveling
through the zone, even though Washington says this does not mean
U.S. acceptance of the zone.
Biden is expected to suggest ways out of the crisis when he
meets Xi in Beijing on Wednesday.
"What the Americans can hope to do is to try to tell the
Chinese that this ratcheting up is not very clever and is
counterproductive and that there is a way out, which is for the
Chinese simply to de-emphasize (the defense zone) and not to
enforce it," said Jonathan Eyal, director of international
security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in
London.
PERSONAL STYLE
Biden often relies on his affability and talent for personal
relations when he meets foreign leaders and he feels he has a
bond with Xi who he has known since before the Chinese president
took office.
"He has a way of saying to somebody, 'I understand the
predicament you're in, and far be it from me to tell you what to
do, but I'm going to offer some advice,'" said Julie Smith, who
was Biden's deputy national security adviser until June.
"Because he's got this personal relationship with Xi, they
take him very seriously," Smith said. "They view him as an
honest broker."
All the same, Biden's well-known frankness can go too far
and he upset Chinese students at a speech at the University of
Pennsylvania in May when he told them China's communist system
does not allow them to "think different."
An immediate resolution to the air defense zone dispute is
unlikely, said Jia Qingguo, professor and associate dean of the
School of International Studies at Peking University.
"China will probably say to Biden that this is a standard
practice for more than 20 countries. Why the fuss?"
"It is helpful for the two sides to gauge each other's
intentions and clarify issues and develop some kind of
understanding as to what to expect. But this issue will probably
linger on. It is good for Biden to come at this time so that
this issue gets discussed at a high level. Other issues need
attention too," Jia said.
Despite the military standoff, U.S. officials see increased
cooperation on a range of issues from climate change to North
Korea's nuclear weapons ambitions a year after Xi took over the
helm of the Communist Party.
It is not clear whether Biden will ask for Chinese help in
pressuring North Korea to release U.S. war veteran Merrill
Newman, 85, who it arrested last month.
The Biden visit goes some way to addressing concerns among
U.S. allies in Asia that Washington is neglecting the region
because of budget fights at home, Iran nuclear talks and the
Syrian civil war.
Obama canceled a trip to Southeast Asia in October because
of the partial U.S. government shutdown, and a much vaunted
"pivot to Asia," a strategic rebalancing of U.S. priorities
toward the Pacific, has yet to show many results.
Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, announced in
November that Obama would travel to Asia in April to make up for
the canceled visit.
"The fact that (Biden's) visit encompasses both America's
allies and America's chief rival in the region is intended to
show that the United States is the only power able to maintain
the balance in the region, which is absolutely what the pivot
was all about," said Eyal, of the Royal United Services
Institute.
He said: "a prevalent mood in Asia that the administration
hasn't got the stomach for military action and is disinterested
in Asia" may have propelled China to announcing its defense
zone.
