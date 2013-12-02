* VP Biden to assure Japan military alliance valid
* Biden to try to calm tensions with China
* Japan, U.S. take different paths on commercial airlines
* South Korean airlines advised not to submit flight plans
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and David Brunnstrom
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Dec 2 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden will seek a delicate balance between calming military
tensions with China and backing ally Japan against Beijing on a
trip to Asia this week that is being overshadowed by a
territorial row in the East China Sea.
Japan reiterated on Monday that Tokyo and Washington had
both rejected Beijing's move to set up an air defence zone that
includes islands at the heart of a bitter Sino-Japanese feud -
despite the fact that three U.S. airlines, acting on government
advice, are notifying China of plans to transit the zone.
Washington said over the weekend this did not mean U.S.
acceptance of the zone, and last week sent two B-52 bombers into
the area without informing China.
"The U.S. government has made it clear that it is deeply
concerned about China's establishment of the air defence
identification zone, and that it will not accept China's demands
regarding operations in the zone," Japanese Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
Japan's two biggest airlines are following a request from
their government not to submit flight plans in advance, which
China has demanded from all aircraft since it announced the
creation of the zone last month.
South Korean authorities have also advised the country's
airlines not to submit flight plans to China for flying through
the zone, which overlaps with a submerged rock claimed by
Beijing and Seoul.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China
appreciated the United States urging its airlines to notify
China of flight plans, but chastised Japan for "deliberately
politicising" the issue.
Sino-Japanese ties, often fraught due to regional rivalry,
mutual mistrust and bitter Chinese memories of Japan's wartime
occupation, have become increasingly acrimonious because of a
quarrel over tiny islands claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing.
In Tokyo on Tuesday, Biden will likely assure Japan that a
military alliance with the United States dating back to the
1950s remains valid as the government of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe wrangles with China over the islands.
Yet, he will also try to calm tensions between the United
States and key trade partner China over the same territorial
dispute when he goes to Beijing later in the week.
"It's especially important ... that we continue to amplify
our messages that we are and always will be there for our
allies, and that there is a way for two major powers in the U.S.
and China to build a different kind of relationship for the 21st
century," a senior Obama administration official said.
Washington takes no position on the sovereignty of the
islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
However, it recognises Tokyo's administrative control and says
the U.S.-Japan security pact applies to them, a stance that
could drag the United States into a military conflict it would
prefer to avoid.
U.S., Japanese and South Korean military aircraft all
breached the zone last week without informing Beijing and China
later scrambled fighters into the area.
Other countries including the United States, Japan and South
Korea have similar zones but only require aircraft to file
flight plans and identify themselves if those planes intend to
pass through national airspace.
FEARS OF CLASH
The military posturing has raised fears of a clash between
the United States and its allies and China as it becomes more
assertive in the East China Sea and South China Sea under
President Xi Jinping.
The U.S. Navy's first advanced Poseidon patrol aircraft
arrived on Japan's southern island of Okinawa on Sunday, the
start of a previously planned deployment that will upgrade
America's ability to hunt submarines in seas close to
China.
Some experts said China may have overreached with its
announcement of the air defence zone, and Biden is expected to
suggest ways out of the crisis when he meets Xi in Beijing on
Wednesday.
"What the Americans can hope to do is to try to tell the
Chinese that this ratcheting up is not very clever and is
counterproductive and that there is a way out, which is for the
Chinese simply to de-emphasize (the defense zone) and not to
enforce it," said Jonathan Eyal, director of international
security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in
London.
Experts said the gap in the two allies handling of
commercial flights in China's new zone, while unwelcome in
Tokyo, reflected a difference in the degree to which national
interests were at stake.
"After all, because the line is over the Senkakus, Japan is
a much closer interested party," said Akio Takahara, a professor
at the University of Tokyo.
"Of course the zone overlaps the U.S. training area and
they're very angry about this, but they have a bit of leeway
that Japan doesn't. It has the geographical distance and the
level of its military superiority is different."
Few foresee a quick resolution to the air defence zone
dispute. "China will probably say to Biden that this is a
standard practice for more than 20 countries. Why the fuss?"
said Jia Qingguo, professor and associate dean of the School of
International Studies at Peking University.
"It is helpful for the two sides to gauge each other's
intentions and clarify issues and develop some kind of
understanding as to what to expect. But this issue will probably
linger on," Jia said.
Despite the standoff, U.S. officials see increased
cooperation on a range of issues from climate change to North
Korea's nuclear weapons ambitions.
It is unclear whether Biden will ask for Chinese help in
pressuring North Korea to release U.S. war veteran Merrill
Newman, 85, who it arrested last month.
