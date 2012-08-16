TOKYO Aug 16 Japan has decided to deport Chinese activists who were arrested for landing on an island claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, a move that could ease tensions between the Asian rivals.

Fourteen Chinese activists were arrested on Wednesday after landing and raising a Chinese flag on the rocky, uninhabited isles known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

The feud over the islands, which lie near potentially rich gas reserves, is one of several fraying Japan's ties with Asian neighbours China and South Korea nearly seven decades after the end of World War Two.