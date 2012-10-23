TOKYO Oct 24 Almost a quarter of Japanese
manufacturers are rethinking their investment plans in China and
some may shift future production elsewhere after the spike in
tensions between Asia's two largest economies.
The sentiments were expressed in a Reuters Corporate Survey
released on Wednesday and in interviews conducted in recent
weeks with executives in industries ranging from electronics to
apparel manufacturing.
The concerns suggest the recent rift between China and Japan
over disputed islands in the East China Sea could mark the end
of a boom that has played out over two decades in which Japanese
companies have emerged as the most active source of outside
direct investment in China after Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Since 1990, Japanese companies led by electronics makers
like Panasonic Corp and followed by a wave of
automakers like Nissan Motor Corp and Toyota Motor Corp
and their suppliers have poured almost $1 trillion into
Chinese factories, Japanese government statistics show.
The investment by over 20,000 firms created over 1.6 million
jobs as Japanese companies looked to take advantage of low
production costs and then China's potential as a surging market
for everything from cars to cosmetics.
Now, sentiment has turned. When asked if their attitude
toward using China as a production hub over the medium term had
changed, 37 percent of Japanese companies surveyed said they had
grown more cautious.
Almost half of Japanese manufacturers said they expected to
see lower sales in the current fiscal year. In response to a
separate question, 24 percent said they were considering
delaying or reducing planned investment in China. Eighteen
percent said they were considering shifting production to other
countries.
The survey allowed companies responding to pick more than
one choice to describe the impact of the China dispute on their
business, meaning there could be some overlap between the group
of manufacturers considering cutting investment and those
looking to other markets outside China as future production
hubs.
"China is very convenient, but gradually that convenience
has been fading," Yoshihisa Ejiri, 65, president of clothing
chain Honeys Co told Reuters.
The Reuters survey of 400 Japanese companies took place
between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17. A month earlier, almost 60 percent
of firms in a Reuters survey said they expected little to no
fallout from the strains with China. Companies were not asked if
they were considering delaying or reducing planned investment in
China in that poll.
"The level of the anti-Japan demonstrations was different
this time and I think that will make it harder for companies
that have been successful in China to continue operating there,"
said Hisayoshi Hashimoto, a professor at Japan's National
Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.
SOUTHEAST ASIA AN ALTERNATIVE?
The 267 Japanese companies that responded to the Reuters
Corporate Survey did so on the condition they not be named.
In separate interviews, several executives, including Ejiri,
the Honeys president, said they expected to point new investment
to Southeast Asia and largely untapped markets like Myanmar.
Ejiri is determined to reduce his company's reliance on
China, where Honeys now sources 90 percent of the clothing it
sells. In the first step to diversify, Honeys began making
skinny jeans -- a hot-selling item this summer -- in Myanmar.
Tyre maker Toyo Tire & Rubber Co has also said it
is considering shifting investment aimed for China to Malaysia,
where it is building a plant and owns a local firm.
Analysts and executives said the shift from China would come
first for low-margin businesses where labour costs are crucial,
like clothing and household electrical products.
For manufacturers that depend on sales in China, like
Japanese car and auto parts makers, there is no choice but to
slow production and hope the anti-Japanese sentiment subsides
and inventories can be sold down, they said.
"Things made in China for the domestic market will stay, but
for things made in China to export, the advantages, starting
with labour costs, are declining," said Isamu Wakamatsu, a
Southeast Asia specialist at the government-affiliated Japan
External Trade Organisation.
For nearly a decade , Japanese business strategists have been
talking up a "China Plus One" strategy -- a policy of managing
risk by locating plants and facilities in China and one other
Asian nation.
The latest wave of protests in China that broke after Japan
nationalised two uninhabited East China Sea islands also claimed
by Beijing has made the topic more urgent, analysts and
executives say.
GO TO CHINA, OR GO BUST?
Honeys started production in China in the early 1990s, a
time when Japanese firms led by consumer technology leaders like
Panasonic, NEC Corp and Sharp Corp were
rushing in.
"China is vast with a huge population and a strong
infrastructure, beginning with the cotton-spinning. It's all
there. For Japanese fabric-makers, the choice has been go
bankrupt or move to China," said Ejiri.
Over time, the world's two biggest economies after the
United States grew to complement each other, with China becoming
"the world's factory" and Japan supplying many of the components
needed for assembly. Two-way trade grew 14 percent to a record
$345 billion in 2011.
Interest in the "China Plus One" strategy starting picking
up after the outbreak of the SARS disease that sharply affected
China for several weeks in 2002. It was a regular topic in
Japanese business circles in 2005, following a wave of
anti-Japan demonstrations in China that year.
For Honeys, which has more than 800 outlets in Japan and
over 500 in China, rapidly rising wages in China had become a
concern even before the recent political tensions. When Honeys
started in China in 1991, workers making its clothing made about
$65 a month, about one-seventh of what they earn today.
The territorial dispute between Japan and China added a new
flashpoint. When workers returned to plants run by Canon Inc
and Casio Computer Co last month after the
factories were shuttered because of the anti-Japanese protests,
they also demanded higher wages, company representatives said.
"Labour costs (in Myanmar) are one-fifth of what China is,"
Ejiri said, adding that Myanmar also has no export duties for
clothing, unlike China.
For 2011, Japanese direct investment in the Southeast Asian
region surpassed China by a margin of almost 50 percent,
according to data from Japan's finance ministry.
Experts and company executives say it will take years before
Southeast Asia can compete with China on factors that are harder
to measure than payrolls, like a large pool of skilled talent
and a developed network of suppliers.
Component maker Yamaichi Electronics Co found that
out in 2010 when it built a new production line for connectors
in the Philippines, to help it hedge its risk in China.
"In Shenzhen, all electronics parts are in the area. Japan
makers, China makers, everything you need is right there. It's
not like that in the Philippines," said a Yamaichi executive who
spoke on the condition he not be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
Ejiri, whose Myanmar plant is operating at 60 percent of
capacity, agreed. He said he expects it will take a decade for
Southeast Asia to match China for efficiency, but he is prepared
to be patient. The long-term goal is for Myanmar to account for
20 percent of Honeys' production.
"The buttons, the zippers, only China can do that cheaply,"
he said. "Since the materials are there, the goods end up
getting assembled there, and that will take some time to
change."
The Reuters Corporate Survey was conducted for Thomson
Reuters by Nikkei Research. Target companies were split evenly
between manufacturing and non-manufacturing with 60 of those in
retail and wholesale and another 55 in electronics and precision
equipment. Not all companies responded to every question.