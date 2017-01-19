TOKYO Jan 19 A Japanese hotelier's denial of a
1937 massacre by Japanese troops in the Chinese city of Nanjing
has prompted Chinese social media calls for a boycott of travel
to Japan, threatening tourist arrivals days before the Lunar New
Year holidays.
The furore erupted over books by Toshio Motoya, the
president of Tokyo-based hotel and real estate developer APA
Group, which contain his revisionist views and are placed in
every room of the company's 400-plus APA Hotels.
In one, printed in English and Japanese and entitled "The
Real History of Japan", he says the "Nanking Massacre story" was
"impossible", blaming looting and killings on members of a
branch of the Chinese military who had shed their uniforms.
"These acts were all said to be committed by the Japanese
army, but this is not true," Motoya, using his pen name Seiji
Fuji, wrote.
Japan's wartime occupation of Nanjing and resulting massacre
is a highly contentious issue between the uneasy neighbours.
China says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in the
city. A post-war Allied tribunal put the death toll at about
half that number.
To the fury of China, some conservative Japanese politicians
and academics deny that the massacre took place, or they put the
death toll much lower.
Motoya's latest book, comprised of essays written over the
last two years, caught Chinese attention after it was uploaded
on a Chinese social networking site, igniting criticism on
Chinese social media and the travel boycott calls.
"Any Chinese person with self-respect for their nationality
should boycott Japanese goods and boycott travelling to Japan,"
one writer on China's Weibo platform wrote.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she
was aware of reports about the book and said it showed that
"certain forces" in Japan were unwilling to face history.
She urged Japan to reflect on the past and "ensure its
population is exposed to a true telling of history".
An APA spokeswoman declined to answer questions over the
telephone when contacted by Reuters but sent comments,
attributed to Motoya, in response to emailed questions.
Motoya was quoted as saying Chinese tourists only made up 5
percent of their customers in Japan, and there had been no
impact on the hotel, and he did not expect there would be.
He was defiant in his denial of the Nanjing massacre.
"They have never been able to bring up concrete proof
against the interpretation that there was no Nanjing Massacre,"
he was quoted as saying, referring to China.
"In Japan, where the freedom of expression is protected, I
will continue to transmit my thoughts and beliefs," he said.
Foreign tourism in Japan has soared in recent years.
Some 24 million foreigners visited in 2016, according to
estimates, up 22 percent from the year before, the Japan
National Tourist Organization said.
Chinese tourists topped the list at 6.3 million, up nearly
28 percent from 2015. Their shopping has injected welcome energy
into a sluggish economy.
