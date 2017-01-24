By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 24 China's tourism administration
has urged tour operators to sever ties with a Japanese hotel
chain after an escalating row over the hotelier's denial of the
1937 massacre by Japanese troops in the Chinese city of Nanjing.
A furore erupted this month over books by Toshio Motoya,
president of Tokyo-based hotel and real estate developer APA
Group, that air his revisionist views and are placed in every
room of the firm's more than 400 hotels.
Motoya, using the pen name Seiji Fuji, wrote that stories of
the Nanjing massacre were "impossible": "These acts were all
said to be committed by the Japanese army, but this is not
true."
The China National Tourism Administration is firmly opposed
to APA Group's "provocation" of Chinese tourists, spokesman
Zhang Lizhong said on Tuesday.
"We demand that all operators with international tours and
online platforms completely stop all cooperation with this
hotel," Zhang said in a statement on the body's website.
"We call on Chinese groups and the many tourists that visit
Japan to resist APA's wrong approach and avoid spending money at
this hotel."
APA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Official support for a boycott of the Japanese chain
escalates calls that had circulated online and in some of
China's state-run media.
The official Xinhua news agency added its voice on Tuesday,
calling the incident "only the tip of the iceberg of Japan's
ultra-right wing's efforts to revise the nation's war history."
Japan's wartime occupation of Nanjing, and the resulting
massacre is a highly contentious issue between the uneasy
neighbours.
China says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in the
city. A post-war Allied tribunal put the death toll at about
half that. To the fury of China, some conservative Japanese
politicians and academics deny the massacre took place, or they
put the death toll much lower.
Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda
downplayed the incident on Tuesday, saying China and Japan
should work together on common issues facing the international
community, rather than focusing too much on the "unhappy past".
Japan attracted about 6.3 million tourists from China last
year, the largest such bloc of visitors, up nearly 28 percent
from 2015. Their spending helped buoy the sluggish economy, in
areas from hotels to cosmetics.
APA President Motoya previously told Reuters Chinese
tourists only made up 5 percent of the chain's customers in
Japan and that he did not expect the row to affect the hotel.
