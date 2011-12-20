* Japan in tentative step toward reserve diversification * China has also been diversifying its reserves * Further intervention could push up Japan FX reserves By Stanley White TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan is in talks to purchase Chinese government debt to strengthen economic ties, Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday, a tentative step toward diversification of Japan's large foreign exchange reserves. No formal decision has been reached yet, but leaders of both countries will need to discuss the matter at a summit this month, Finance Minister Jun Azumi said. Japan's trust in dollar assets remains unshaken, Azumi was careful to point out. Economists and traders have often said Japan's reserves, the world's second-largest after China's, are ripe for diversification as they are believed to be mostly held in dollars. "It is true to say that we are discussing the matter, but no formal decision has been made yet," Azumi told reporters. "Should we proceed with this plan, I don't think it would cause excessive disruption. There is no change to our trust in the dollar." Japan's foreign exchange fund special account may buy up to 780 billion yen or $10 billion of yuan-denominated government bonds as part of a proposed bilateral currency and financial agreement, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. The two countries may sign the agreement when their leaders meet for a summit on Sunday, the Nikkei said. China already has Japanese government bonds as part of its foreign exchange reserves, it added. China issued 1.4 trillion yuan ($220.90 billion) worth of government bonds in 2009, up 55 percent from the previous year, the Nikkei said. Japan, which now holds most of its reserves in dollars, will also aid Chinese efforts to nurture an offshore market for yuan-denominated transactions, the daily added. Japan has accumulated dollars in its reserves due to regular currency intervention to weaken the yen, and diversifying away from the dollar has always been a sensitive subject for Japanese policymakers who worried that mere talk of the matter could push the yen higher and hurt exports. The dollar was little changed at 78.00 yen as traders eyed a looming funding crisis for some European governments. Japan intervened at the end of October and sold its currency after the dollar hit a record low versus the yen and has repeatedly said it is prepared to intervene again if necessary. To ensure ample firepower, the government decided to raise its intervention war chest to 195 trillion yen ($2.50 trillion) from 165 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending in March, according to a statement.