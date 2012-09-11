* Japan finalises $26 mln buy of disputed islands
* China sends two patrol ships, military issues warning
* U.S. issues warning to both sides
* Tokyo says has only peaceful intentions
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Sept 11 The United States cautioned China
and Japan against escalating a row over a group of islands that
both nations claim, warning that tensions between the world's
second and third-biggest economies would have global
repercussions.
On Tuesday, Japan brushed off stern warnings by China and
said it had bought the islands from a private Japanese owner.
China rained warnings on Japan and official media said Beijing
had sent two patrol ships to reassert its claim.
"This is the cockpit of the global economy and the stakes
could not be bigger and the desire is to have all leaders to
keep that squarely in mind," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
Kurt Campbell said in Washington.
"We think in the current environment we want cooler heads to
prevail, frankly," Campbell said while answering questions at a
debate held by the Centre for Strategic and International
Studies.
"We have enormous stakes in the maintenance of peace and
stability. We believe that peaceful dialogue and the maintenance
of peace and stability is of utmost importance always but
particularly now in this set of circumstances."
Although a close ally of Japan, Washington has said it will
not take sides in the territorial dispute.
The Chinese military's top newspaper accused Japan of
"playing with fire", and the Ministry of Defence warned that
more, unspecified steps could follow.
"The Chinese military expresses its staunch opposition and
strong protest over this," Defence Ministry spokesman Geng
Yansheng said in remarks posted on the ministry's website
(www.mod.gov.cn).
"The Chinese government and military are unwavering in their
determination and will to defend national territorial
sovereignty. We are closely following developments, and reserve
the power to adopt corresponding measures."
Tokyo insisted it had only peaceful intentions in making the
2.05 billion yen ($26.18 million) purchase of three uninhabited
islands in the East China Sea, until now leased by the
government from a Japanese family that has owned them since
early 1970s.
Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba repeated Japan's line that
the purchase served "peaceful and stable maintenance of the
islands".
"We cannot damage the stable development of the Japan-China
relationship because of that issue. Both nations need to act
calmly and from a broad perspective," he told reporters.
The Japanese Coast Guard will administer the islands, called
Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, which are near rich
fishing grounds and potentially huge maritime gas fields.
Geng accused Japan of "using all kinds of excuses to expand
its armaments, and repeatedly creating regional tensions".
Beijing has avoided sending military forces into disputed
seas at the heart of quarrels with neighbours, including Japan,
instead using civilian government vessels to stake its claims.
China's Xinhua news agency reported that two China Marine
Surveillance (CMS) vessels reached the waters around the islets
on Tuesday morning. The government force is in charge of
enforcing law and order in China's waters, but operates
separately from the navy.
CHINESE ANGER
The tensions with Japan come while China's ruling Communist
Party is preoccupied with a forthcoming once-in-a-decade
leadership change, as well as slowing economic growth.
China's focus on domestic politics and the economy will not
deter a potentially strong response to Japan, said Sun Cheng, a
professor specialising in Japan at the China University of
Political Science and Law in Beijing.
"Chinese people won't disregard territorial disputes just
because of the economy and the Party Congress," said Sun. "And
if China is too soft on this issue, I don't think the Chinese
people will abide by that."
The news triggered small-scale protests in front of the
tightly guarded Japanese embassy in Beijing. Microbloggers on
China's popular Twitter-like service Sina Weibo also reported
small anti-Japanese protests in the eastern city of Weihai and
the southwestern city of Chongqing.
"We strongly urge Japan to fully grasp the danger of the
present situation and step back from the edge of a precipice
over the Diaoyu islands issue," the foreign affairs committee of
China's national parliament said in a statement read out on a
state television news broadcast.
The long-running territorial dispute flared last month after
Japan detained a group of Chinese activists who had landed on
the islands. And the row appears to be having an economic
impact, with a Chinese official saying Japanese car sales in the
world's biggest auto market may have been hit.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, in an address to
senior military officers, made no direct reference to the
islands dispute, but pointed to China's growing military clout
as one of challenges Japan had to contend with.
The Japanese foreign ministry said it was sending its Asia
department chief to Beijing on Tuesday for talks to "avoid
misunderstanding and lack of explanation on the issue".
The government bought three of five islets that it has been
leasing from the Kurihara family, which bought the islands in
1972 from another Japanese family that had controlled them since
the 1890s. The government has owned one of the remaining islets
and continues to lease one from the Kurihara family.
Noda floated the plan to buy the islets in July to head off
what appeared to be a much more provocative bid by Tokyo
governor Shintaro Ishihara, a harsh critic of China, to purchase
them and make the islands available for development.