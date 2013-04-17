TOKYO, April 17 Japan scrambled fighter jets
against Chinese planes twice as often in the year that ended in
March as it did a year earlier, the Defence Ministry said on
Wednesday, amid a territorial dispute over a group of East China
Sea islands.
The number of scrambles against Chinese planes nearly
doubled to 306, accounting for the increase in the number of
overall scrambles from 425 to 567, the highest level in 22
years.
During the year to March 31, Japan experienced two cases of
what it said was actual encroachment into its air space, one by
China in December and the other by Russia in February.
The waters around the disputed islands, called the Senkaku
in Japan and Diaoyu in China, are rich fishing grounds and have
potentially huge oil and gas reserves.
The dispute has escalated in recent months to the point
where China and Japan have scrambled fighter jets while patrol
ships shadow each other, raising fear that an unintended
collision could lead to a broader clash.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)