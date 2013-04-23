* Japan nationalists' flotilla leaves waters near isle
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, April 23 Tensions flared between Japan
and its Asian neighbours after a group of Japanese lawmakers
visited a shrine seen by China and South Korea as a symbol of
Japan's past militarism, and Chinese patrol vessels played
cat-and-mouse with a flotilla of Japanese nationalists near
disputed islands in the East China Sea.
Beijing protested over the voyage by 10 boats carrying about
80 Japanese activists into waters near the islands, known as the
Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
"Regarding the Japanese right-wing activists' illegal entry
into the waters of the Diaoyu islands that is causing trouble,
the Chinese foreign ministry has lodged stern representations
with Japan, and has strongly protested," Chinese foreign
ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference.
Japan also protested at what it called an intrusion by eight
Chinese patrol vessels into its waters near the uninhabited
Japanese-controlled islands, which are near rich fishing grounds
and potentially lucrative maritime gas fields.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, pressed in parliament to say how
Japan would react to a Chinese attempt to land on the tiny
islands, said it would be "natural to force them to leave".
But Tokyo appeared keen to avoid a clash between the
nationalists' flotilla and the Chinese ships. Japan's Coast
Guard, which had 13 vessels shadowing the boats, urged them to
leave and escorted them away.
Last year members of the same group, "Ganbare Nippon" (Stand
Firm! Japan), landed on one of the rocky islets and triggered
anti-Japanese protests in China, where lingering resentment over
Japan's wartime aggression has been rekindled in recent days.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Patrick Ventrell
reiterated that the United States doesn't take a position on
"the question of the ultimate sovereignty over the islands."
"We do urge all parties to avoid actions that could raise
tensions or result in miscalculations that would undermine
peace, security and economic growth in that vital part of the
world," he told reporters at a daily briefing.
China chastised Japan for Tuesday's visits by at least 168
lawmakers to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, which honours 14 leaders
convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal along with
Japan's war dead. The pilgrimage came after Abe made an offering
and Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and two other ministers
visited Yasukuni over the weekend.
Homage paid by leading Japanese politicians at the Tokyo
shrine typically angers Japan's neighbours, who contend that it
glorifies wartime aggression.
"Regardless of what method or what identity these Japanese
leaders take in visiting Yasukuni Shrine, fundamentally it is
intentionally denying Japan's militaristic invasionist history,"
Hua said.
"We urge Japan to be responsible to history, to be
responsible to the people and take a responsible attitude to the
future and take realistic actions to win the trust of the
international community, stop causing harm to itself and stop
isolationist measures."
BITTER MEMORIES
Some Japanese experts said that, despite the latest
tensions, the Asian rivals might avoid a re-run of the violent
anti-Japanese protests last September that hurt economic ties
between Asia's two biggest economies. Those protests were
sparked when Japan's government bought the islands from a
private owner.
"It may be things as usual. The mood will get worse but as
time goes by, it may come back to more or less the same place,"
said Yoshihide Soeya, director of the Institute of East Asian
Studies at Tokyo's Keio University. He noted China had reacted
most strongly to Yasukuni visits in the past when they were made
by premiers, foreign ministers or chief cabinet secretaries.
South Korea, where bitter memories of Japan's 1910-1945
colonisation run deep, has cancelled a trip to Japan by its
foreign minister following the weekend shrine visits.
Asked about the cancelled meetings, the State Department's
Ventrell said "good relations between Japan and China benefit
everyone in the region. That's true also for Japan and South
Korea."
On Tuesday, a South Korean foreign ministry spokesman in
Seoul said matters of history should be kept separate from
efforts to cooperate over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
"It is helpful that the region's countries and the
international community work together and pool their wisdom to
solve this problem (of North Korea)," said Cho Tae-young. "But
when it comes to history issues like the Yasukuni visit, our
government takes a firm stance. That must not be mixed."
Conservatives in Japan argue they should be able to pay
their respects to the nation's war dead in their own way.
"It is natural for lawmakers to worship at a shrine for
people who died for the nation and every nation does this,"
Hidehisa Otsuji, a ruling Liberal Democrat Party (LDP) lawmaker
who chairs the parliamentary group behind the visit, told a news
conference. "I don't understand why we get a backlash."
The group typically visits the shrine during its annual
spring and autumn festivals, although the delegation of
lawmakers was unusually large this year.
Aso also shrugged off overseas rebukes. "I first visited
Yasukuni on April 28, 1953 and often went there ever since,"
Aso, who doubles as finance minister, told reporters.
"I go there two or three times every year and it's not
something that should be taken up now. There's a reaction from
overseas? But that's their reaction and I don't think it will
much affect Japan's diplomatic relations with other countries."
Abe has enjoyed sky-high popularity ratings of more than 70
percent since he took office in December and launched his
"Abenomics" plan to boost growth and beat deflation with
hyper-easy monetary policy, spending and structural reform.
The prime minister, who has said he regretted not visiting
Yasukuni during his 2006-2007 term in office, has been walking a
fine line between talking tough in the territorial row with
China and leaving the door open for dialogue.
Voters want Abe to put priority on fixing the economy rather
than other issues close to his heart, such as revising Japan's
pacifist constitution, an opinion poll showed this week.
(Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Kaori Kaneko in
Tokyo, Ruairidh Villar in the East China Sea, Ju-min Park in
Seoul, Sui-lee Wee in Beijing and Paul Eckert in Washington;
Writing by Antoni Slodkowski and Linda Sieg; Editing by Alex
Richardson and Cynthia Osterman)