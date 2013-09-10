(Corrects to the world's second- and third-biggest economies,
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan might station government
workers on disputed islands in the East China Sea to defend its
sovereignty, the top government spokesman said on Tuesday,
raising the possibility of action that would inevitably anger
China.
Relations between the world's second- and third-biggest
economies have been strained over the uninhabited isles which
Japan controls but both countries claim. The isles are known as
the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
A year ago on Wednesday, the Japanese government bought
three of the isles from a private owner, inflaming anger in
China where there were big anti-Japan protests over the
purchase.
Aircraft and ships from the two countries have played
cat-and mouse in the vicinity of the islands ever since, raising
fears that an accidental encounter could spark conflict.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking on the eve
of the sensitive anniversary, said it was "extremely
regrettable" that Chinese government ships had repeatedly
entered what he descried as Japan's territorial waters.
The Japanese government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was
making "resolute but calm responses to defend our territory,
territorial waters and airspace decisively", he said.
"Our country will never make a concession on the matter of
sovereignty," he said.
Asked if Japan might station government workers on the
islands, Suga said: "That is one option".
In the latest incident off the islands, seven Chinese patrol
ships entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near
them on Tuesday, Japan's coastguard said.
On Monday, Japan scrambled fighter jets when it spotted what
appeared to be an unmanned drone aircraft flying toward Japan
over the East China Sea.
It was not clear what country the unidentified aircraft
belonged to but Japan's Foreign Ministry had made an inquiry
about it with the Chinese side, Suga said.
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Monday
that Japan would be on guard for the first anniversary of
Japan's purchase of the islands.
"September 11 was the day when the flare-up of tension
between Japan and China was triggered. I think a firm posture is
being called for," Onodera said.
