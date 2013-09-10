(Adds Japan summons Chinese ambassador, detail on ships, Xinhua
comment, bylines)
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Ben Blanchard
TOKYO/BEIJING, Sept 10 China said it would not
tolerate provocation after Japan's top government spokesman said
on Tuesday Japan might station government workers on disputed
islands in the East China Sea to defend its sovereignty.
Relations between the world's second- and third-biggest
economies have been strained over the uninhabited isles which
Japan controls but both countries claim. The isles are known as
the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
A year ago on Wednesday, the Japanese government bought
three of the isles from a private owner, inflaming anger in
China where there were big anti-Japan protests over the
purchase.
Aircraft and ships from the two countries have played
cat-and-mouse in the vicinity of the islands ever since, raising
fears of conflict, perhaps sparked by an accident.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking on
the eve of the anniversary, said it was "extremely regrettable"
that Chinese government ships had repeatedly entered what he
described as Japan's territorial waters.
The government was making "resolute but calm responses to
defend our territory, territorial waters and airspace
decisively", he said, adding: "Our country will never make a
concession on the matter of sovereignty."
Asked if Japan might station government workers on the
islands, Suga said: "That is one option".
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei expressed
"serious concern" about those remarks.
"The Chinese government has an unshakeable resolve and
determination to protect the country's territorial sovereignty
and will not tolerate any provocative acts of escalation over
China's sovereignty," he told a daily news briefing.
"If the Japanese side recklessly makes provocative moves it
will have to accept the consequences."
Relations between the neighbours have been soured for years
by what Beijing says has been Tokyo's refusal to properly atone
for wartime atrocities committed by Japanese soldiers in China
between 1931 and 1945.
"FIRM POSTURE"
In the latest incident off the islands, eight Chinese patrol
ships entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near
them on Tuesday, Japan's coastguard said. The ships later left.
Hong said it was a normal, routine mission.
Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Akitaka Saiki summoned
China's ambassador in Tokyo and lodged a protest against the
presence of the ships, a ministry official said.
On Monday, Japan scrambled fighter jets when it spotted what
appeared to be an unmanned drone aircraft flying towards Japan
over the East China Sea.
It was not clear what country the unidentified aircraft
belonged to but Japan's Foreign Ministry had made an inquiry
about it with the Chinese side, Suga said.
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Monday
that Japan would be on guard for the first anniversary of
Japan's purchase of the islands.
"September 11 was the day when the flare-up of tension
between Japan and China was triggered. I think a firm posture is
being called for," Onodera said.
China's official Xinhua news agency said it was up to Japan
to take steps to improve relations.
"China will never give way to a bullying Japan as it did
more than 80 years ago," it said in an English-language
commentary, referring to Japan's invasion of China in the 1930s.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in TOKYO and Ben Blanchard in
BEIJING; Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)