By Kiyoshi Takenaka
| TOKYO, April 17
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe criticised Beijing for trying to "change the status quo"
with force in maritime disputes but said China was a vital
economic partner, as a series of visits suggested a possible
thaw in ties between the Asian rivals.
Sino-Japanese ties have been strained by a territorial row
over tiny disputed isles in the East China Sea and perceptions
in Beijing that Abe wants to rewrite Japan's wartime history and
tone down past apologies.
"China's growth is a chance for Japan, and for the world as
well. China is Japan's largest trading partner and we are in
inseparable relations economically," Abe said at a symposium.
"On the other hand, it is true that China is challenging the
status quo with force in the East China Sea and South China
Sea," Abe said, referring to Beijing's territorial rows with
several Southeast Asian countries as well.
"It is necessary for not only Japan but many other countries
to prompt China to grow peacefully as a responsible country."
China's People's Liberation Army is building submarines,
surface ships and anti-ship ballistic missiles, and has tested
emerging technology aimed at destroying missiles in mid-air. The
military modernization has also been accompanied by a more
assertive posture in its territorial disputes.
Abe, who returned to office in December 2012, has yet to
hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping due to the
tensions in ties between Asia's two biggest economies.
Relations, often frayed by the legacy of Japan's wartime
aggression and occupation of parts of China, are also strained
by the row over the East China Sea isles, known as the Senkaku
in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
But a series of visits and planned visits between the two
countries has prompted speculation over a possible shift, as has
an article by two academics that appeared in the Washington Post
showing the frequency of Chinese maritime patrols in waters that
Japan considers its own had declined over the past six months,
possibly signalling Beijing's desire to cool things down.
An April 24-26 visit to Beijing by Tokyo Governor Yoichi
Masuzoe, elected to his post with the backing of Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP), is grabbing the most attention.
"If two important cities from the two countries can start to
mend the relationship, of course that will have a positive
impact on the whole China-Japan relationship," said Jin Canrong,
associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin
University in Beijing.
"This shows that both sides want to open a channel for
dialogue outside of the central government."
Jin said the decrease in Chinese maritime patrols in
disputed waters could signal a desire to soothe tensions. A
Japanese expert agreed, but said the publication of the article
noting the change could have a negative impact.
"They will de-escalate when no one notices," said Narushige
Michishita, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for
Policy Studies in Tokyo. "But if people notice, they might have
to go back, especially the Chinese side."
Among other moves that have caught attention are Abe's
reported meeting this month with the son of the late Chinese
Communist Party General Secretary Hu Yaobang and a meeting on
Tuesday between Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang and a Japanese
trade delegation headed by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yohei
Kono, in whose name a 1995 apology over women, mostly Asian,
forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels, was issued.
Liu Jiangyong, an expert on Sino-Japan relations at
Beijing's Tsinghua University, cautioned against reading too
much into recent moves.
"There has been no recent material change (in the Sino-Japan
relationship)," he said.
(Additional reporting by Megha Rajagopalan in Beijing; Writing
by Linda Sieg in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)