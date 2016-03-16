(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)
TOKYO, March 16 Japan's ruling party urged Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's government on Wednesday to consider
seeking international arbitration over Beijing's drilling
activities in the disputed East China Sea, mirroring similar
action by the Philippines.
Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by conflicting
claims over a group of uninhabited East China Sea islets. Last
year, Japan called on China to halt construction of oil-and-gas
exploration platforms in the East China Sea.
At the time, Tokyo accused Beijing of unilateral development
despite a 2008 agreement to maintain cooperation on resources
development in the area, where no official border between them
has been drawn.
China said then it had every right to drill in the East
China Sea close to waters it disputes with Japan.
The Philippines has lodged a case with an arbitration court
in The Hague about its dispute with China in the South China
Sea. China reacted angrily and has pledged not to participate.
Wednesday's resolution by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
called on Abe's government to firmly ask China for the prompt
resumption of talks on the drilling issue, as well as to
consider taking the case to an international arbitration court.
"If China shrugs off the request, some action must be
taken," Yoshiaki Harada, head of an LDP panel on resources
development in the East China Sea, told reporters.
"Everyone has agreed that we should not shy away from taking
the matter to an international arbitration court and starting
preparation for that step should be considered," Harada said
after an LDP meeting on the resolution.
There has been no bilateral dialogue on resources
development in the East China Sea in recent years despite
repeated calls from Japan for resuming such talks, he said.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Paul Tait)