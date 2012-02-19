* Both countries ready to support IMF- Japan finmin
* Further efforts from Europe needed on crisis
* Japan, Chinese to study local currency settlement
By Kazunori Takada
BEIJING, Feb 19 Japan and China agreed on
Sunday they will jointly respond to any funding request from the
International Monetary Fund, which is looking to more than
double the size of its war chest to help countries deal with the
euro zone crisis.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi, after meetings with
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Qishan and Finance Minister Xie Xuren,
said the two countries were ready to support the IMF but further
efforts by euro zone members were necessary.
"What we agreed on...is that European countries need to do
more, although (the situation), including Greece, is headed in a
good direction," Azumi told reporters in Beijing.
"We can expect some sort of request from the IMF to those
including the United States, Japan and China. We agreed that
Japan and China will coordinate closely and will jointly respond
to IMF."
The IMF is seeking to raise $600 billion in new resources to
help deal wit the euro zone debt crisis but countries outside of
the 17-country euro bloc want to see its members stump up more
money before they commit additional resources to the IMF.
Azumi said the two sides did not discuss the specific size
of any funding support for the IMF although a Japanese finance
ministry official said Tokyo was willing to commit a "sizeable"
amount.
"The idea is Japan and China will coordinate, not compete,
on any IMF action," the official said, adding that both
countries were fully aware of their importance in dealing with
the crisis.
China, which has been consistently reluctant to make firm
financial commitments, is seen as having the financial firepower
to bail out some European governments given its $3.2 trillion
worth foreign exchange reserves at hand.
Earlier in the month, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the
world's No. 2 economy is considering increasing its
participation in the European rescue funds and is still studying
how it might go about doing it, including possibly through the
IMF.
MORE FLEXIBLE YUAN
China's official Xinhua news agency quoted Vice Premier Wang
Qishan as telling Azumi that China and Japan must "proactively
study" local currency settlement for trade and investment and
should further enhance financial coordination.
China has become Japan's biggest export destination and No.1
trading partner, taking over from the United States. Trade
between the two countries expanded 14 percent to a record high
$344.91 billion in 2011, boosted by a rise in Chinese exports to
this neighbour, according to the Japan External Trade
Organization said.
However, the bulk of trade between the world's
second-largest and third-largest economies is currently settled
in dollars, due in large part to financial regulations and
market custom.
As part of efforts to promote direct exchanges of the yen
and the yuan, which would lower currency risks and settlement
costs, Japan hopes to eventually set up an offshore yuan
settlement centre in Tokyo, joining other countries including
Britain and Singapore that are seeking a share of the growing
offshore yuan business.
Azumi said he told the Chinese side: "If the yen and yuan
are to be settled directly, a more flexible and an international
yuan will be needed."
"Since China is a major player in the global economy, I hope
China will take that into consideration and be more flexible (in
its currency policy)."