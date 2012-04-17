(Adds China comment, paragraphs 1, 6-7)
TOKYO, April 17 Tokyo's controversial governor
wants to use public funds to buy islands disputed between Japan
and China, prompting Beijing to denounce the plan as illegal
and reassert its sovereignty.
The islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China,
have long been the centre of maritime territorial disputes
between China and neighbours, all citing historical and other
claims over fishing areas and potentially rich gas deposits.
Shintaro Ishihara, 79, announced the idea of buying the
uninhabited islands in the East China Sea from private owners
during his visit to Washington and the Tokyo metropolitan
government confirmed the plan on Tuesday.
In a statement citing Ishihara, the Tokyo government said
the islands were "extremely important" for Japan and offered
great potential for development of natural resources and
fisheries.
Japanese government spokesman said he was not aware of the
plan and declined further comment.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said in a
statement that the islands were China's, repeating the
government's long-held stance.
"Any unilateral action taken by Japan on the Diaoyu and
nearby islands is illegal and invalid and cannot change the
reality of China's ownership," Liu said.
Diplomatic ties between Beijing and Tokyo hit a low point in
late 2010 after Japan's arrest of a Chinese fishing boat captain
near the disputed islands, though they have improved since then.
In 2008, Beijing and Tokyo agreed in principle to jointly
develop gas fields near the islands, but progress has been slow
and Japan has accused China of drilling for gas in violation of
the deal.
Kyodo news agency quoted Ishihara as saying that talks with
owners were already under way and that a deal could be wrapped
up by the end of the year.
Ishihara, elected for a fourth term a year ago, is no
stranger to controversy, admired by some for his blunt style, a
rarity in Japan, and lambasted by others for a tendency to
offend.
Last year, he was forced to apologise for suggesting that
the March 11 earthquake and tsunami were "divine punishment" for
the "egoism" of the Japanese people.
