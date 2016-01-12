(Adds detail on new Chinese coastguard ship)
TOKYO Jan 12 Japan said on Tuesday it has told
China that any foreign naval vessel that enters Japanese waters
for reasons other than "innocent passage" will be told to leave
by a Japanese naval patrol, signalling a potential escalation in
a long-running dispute.
Japan had informed China of its decision in November, after
Chinese navy ships sailed near disputed isles in the East China
Sea known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China, Chief
Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
Japan's government, Suga said, had approved the course of
action last May.
"If a foreign naval vessel transits our waters for
(purposes) other than 'innocent passage', we will order a sea
patrol and take the step of having the Self-Defense Force unit
order withdrawal," Suga told a news conference.
Japan refers to its military as a Self-Defense Force.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked about the
remarks, said China was determined to protect its territory,
repeating its standard line that the islands had been Chinese
"since ancient times".
"At the same time we do not want to see a rise in tensions
in the East China Sea and are willing to appropriately manage,
control and resolve the issue via dialogue and consultations,"
Hong told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
Suga's comments followed a Yomiuri newspaper report that
Japanese navy ships would be sent to urge Chinese naval ships to
leave if they came within about 22 km (12 nautical miles) of the
islands for reasons other than "innocent passage".
The tiny islands are under Japan's control. The dispute over
them has been a major sticking point in the countries' often
contentious relations in recent years.
Late last year, a Chinese coastguard vessel with what
appeared to be gun turrets entered territorial waters claimed by
Japan near the islands, Japan's coastguard said, adding that it
was the first such incursion by an armed Chinese vessel in the
area.
The official China Daily reported on Tuesday China's
coastguard was preparing to launch a new, large, armed vessel,
which could be assigned to cover the South China Sea, where
China has territorial disputes with several Southeast Asian
neighbours.
The 12,000 tonne ship will be armed with one 76-mm cannon
and anti-aircraft guns, the newspaper said. Most Chinese
coastguard ships are unarmed or only have water cannons.
The ship, along with a sister vessel also yet to enter
service, are larger than two Japanese coastguard vessels which
are the world's largest active coastguard ships, the newspaper
added.
