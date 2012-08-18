SHANGHAI Aug 18 China lodged a formal protest
with Japan on Saturday over plans by a Japanese nationalist
group including lawmakers to hold a ceremony commemorating
Japanese dead from World War Two near disputed islands in the
East China Sea this weekend, state news agency Xinhua said.
The group of more than 100 people travelling in a flotilla
of boats is expected to arrive near the islands on Sunday
morning. Japan's government has denied the group permission to
land on the islands.
The report said China had lodged "solemn representations"
with Japan over the matter, a term official media uses to
indicate a particularly high level of diplomatic opposition.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Qin Gang said that China had
urged the Japanese government to immediately "stop the action
that seeks to undermine China's territorial sovereignty" over
the rocky, uninhabited isles known as the Senkaku in Japan and
the Diaoyu in China, Xinhua said.
Japan on Friday sent home Chinese activists who were
detained on Wednesday after landing on one of the islands.
China welcomed the return of the activists, but also warned
its neighbour against any further escalation in tension.
Japan occupied much of China during the war and colonised
the Korean peninsula, resulting in territorial disputes that
continue to dog relations with its neighbours nearly seven
decades after the end of World War Two.