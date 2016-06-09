(Corrects location of disputed island to northeast of Taiwan)
TOKYO, June 9 Japan summoned the Chinese
ambassador in Tokyo early on Thursday to express concern after a
Chinese navy ship sailed close to what Japan considers its
territorial waters in the East China Sea for the first time, the
Foreign Ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry said the Chinese navy ship had entered
waters shortly after midnight that are contiguous to what Tokyo
considers its territory in the vicinity of disputed islands,
known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.
The incident came as a potential setback after signs of
improvements seen in relations between Asia's two largest
economic powers, which had soured in recent years over their
wartime history and territorial rows.
Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Akitaka Saiki summoned the
Chinese ambassador in Tokyo at around 2 a.m. (1700 GMT
Wednesday) to "express a serious concern" and urge the Chinese
ship to leave the area, the ministry said in a media statement.
The Chinese frigate left the waters about an hour later,
sailing to the north, the Japanese Defence Ministry said.
Chinese patrol ships have occasionally sailed close to or
entered what Tokyo considers its territorial waters, but this
was the first time that a Chinese naval ship made its way into
those waters.
At around the same time, three Russian battleships entered
waters close to what Japan considers its territory, the Defence
Ministry said. The Ministry said it was investigating whether
the Chinese and Russian actions were related.
None of the ships violated what Japan considers its
territorial waters, it said.
The uninhabited East China Sea islands lie about 220 km (135
miles) northeast of Taiwan and are controlled by Tokyo but
claimed by Beijing.
There was no immediate comment from Beijing but China in the
past has warned Japan not to take any "provocative" action over
the disputed islands. Chinese ships sailed near the disputed
islands last year.
Japan in turn in the past has told China that any foreign
naval vessel that entered Japanese waters for reasons other than
"innocent passage" would be told to leave by a Japanese naval
patrol.
