TOKYO, April 21 The Japanese government has
expressed its concerns to China via diplomatic channels over the
seizure of a Mitsui O.S.K. Line Ltd ship by a Chinese
court in connection with a case over wartime claims, Kyodo news
agency reported on Monday.
A Chinese maritime court in Shanghai seized the ship on
Saturday, saying the company had failed to pay compensation
stemming from a wartime contractual obligation.
Japan's top government spokesman said the ship seizure,
apparently the first time the assets of a Japanese company have
been seized in a lawsuit concerning compensation for World War
Two, was "extremely regrettable".
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)