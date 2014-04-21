TOKYO, April 21 The Japanese government has expressed its concerns to China via diplomatic channels over the seizure of a Mitsui O.S.K. Line Ltd ship by a Chinese court in connection with a case over wartime claims, Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

A Chinese maritime court in Shanghai seized the ship on Saturday, saying the company had failed to pay compensation stemming from a wartime contractual obligation.

Japan's top government spokesman said the ship seizure, apparently the first time the assets of a Japanese company have been seized in a lawsuit concerning compensation for World War Two, was "extremely regrettable".

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)