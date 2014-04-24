* China Supreme Court says Mitsui pays about $29 mln
* Ship released about 0030 GMT Thursday
* Ship was seized over dispute dating back to 1930s
* Advisor to plaintiffs says will likely demand more money
(Adds comment from advisor to plaintiffs, Chinese foreign
ministry, ship leaves Chinese port)
By Li Hui and Osamu Tsukimori
BEIJING/TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Mitsui O.S.K.
Lines Ltd paid about $29 million for the release of a
ship seized by China over a dispute that dates back to the 1930s
war between the countries, China's Supreme Court said on
Thursday.
The Chinese government has described the case as a simple
business dispute unrelated to wartime compensation claims, but
it has become a cause célèbre for activists in China seeking
redress from Japan.
Mitsui paid about 2.92 billion yen ($28.5 million) in
leasing fees, including interest and damages, China's Supreme
Court said in a statement on its official microblog. Mitsui also
paid 2.4 million yuan ($385,000) in legal fees, the court said.
Japanese media had earlier reported Mitsui paid about 4
billion yen ($39 million) to free the "Baosteel Emotion", a
226,434 deadweight-tonne ore carrier.
Tong Zeng, a veteran Chinese activist who has been leading
the charge for wartime compensation from Japan and who has been
advising the plaintiffs, said they would likely seek more money.
"They say that the court calculations were incorrect and
believe that some of the compensation, interest and penalty
interest was not included," Tong told Reuters.
He thought it was a positive sign that Mitsui had paid up so
quickly and expected more lawsuits connected to the war.
"I think that henceforth the Chinese victims will continue
to use legal weapons to seek justice from the Japanese
government and Japanese companies."
The ship was seized on Saturday over Mitsui's alleged
failure to pay compensation for lease agreements on two Chinese
ships that were broken in 1937, when war broke out between Japan
and China.
Mitsui said in a statement the court had released the vessel
on Thursday and that the vessel departed a Chinese port at 2:55
pm Beijing time (0655 GMT). It did not say how much it had paid
to resolve the case.
China's foreign ministry said that the "incident was
resolved in accordance with the law".
BROKEN LEASES
The amount the court said Mitsui paid is almost half the
estimated $65 million value of the two-year old carrier,
according to a ship broker who asked not to be identified.
The Supreme Court statement did not name the plaintiffs in
the case or say what would happen to funds paid by Mitsui.
In 1936, Chung Wei Steamship Co, a Chinese shipping firm,
leased two freighters to a Japanese company that was a
predecessor of Mitsui.
Both Mitsui and China's official Xinhua news agency say the
ships were expropriated by the Japanese government before the
leases had expired. One of the ships hit a reef and sank in 1938
while another was destroyed by a mine in 1944, Xinhua said.
In the late 1980s, Chen Zhen and Chen Chun brought a lawsuit
against the company which later became Mitsui. The two
descendents of Chen Shuntong, who owned Chung Wei Steamship Co,
were among other plaintiffs seeking financial compensation in a
Shanghai court for the loss of the two vessels.
A number of court cases demanding compensation from Japan
for forced wartime labour have arisen in China and South Korea.
In February, two Japanese firms were sued in what media said
was the first time a Chinese court had accepted such a case.
Deteriorating Sino-Japan relations have been fuelled by a
row over a chain of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.
Ties have worsened since China's creation of an air defence
identification zone over the East China Sea and Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's December visit to the controversial
Yasukuni Shrine honouring war criminals among Japan's war dead.
($1 = 102.3850 Japanese Yen = 6.2376 Chinese Yuan)
