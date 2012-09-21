TOKYO, Sept 21 Panasonic Corp said it
did not know when it will be able to resume production at its
protest-damaged factory in the Chinese port city of Qingdao, and
it could not yet give an estimate on how the plant closure will
affect its earnings.
Anti-Japan protesters had ripped out and bashed equipment
and supplies at the Qingdao plant, which makes electronic parts
such as switches, the struggling maker of Viera TVs said in a
statement on Friday.
A flare-up in a diplomatic row over a group of East China
Sea islands, called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan,
triggered mass protests in China and heightened maritime
tensions as Chinese boats approached waters claimed by Japan.
Panasonic restarted some production at its partially damaged
circuit board plant in Suzhou, eastern China, on Monday, and it
said it plans to restart soon its telephone factory in Zhuhai,
southeastern China, where about 10 Chinese workers had
demonstrated.
Smarting from a strong yen, Panasonic is racing to
streamline costs to catch up to bigger rival Samsung Electronics
Co, after posting a record net loss in the year
ended in March.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)