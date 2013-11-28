WASHINGTON Nov 28 China's military sent several fighter jets and an early warning aircraft on patrol in disputed air space over the East China Sea on Thursday, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, quoting a spokesman for the People's Liberation Army Air Force.

The aircraft were part of what Xinhua called "normal air patrols" in the new air defense zone Beijing has declared.

The move raises the stakes in a standoff with the United States, Japan and South Korea over the zone. Japan and South Korea sent their own military aircraft through the air space on Thursday.

The Chinese patrol mission was "a defensive measure and in line with international common practices," said Shen Jinke, a spokesman for China's air force, in the Xinhua article.

The article said China's air force is "on high alert and will take measures to deal with diverse air threats to firmly protect the security of the country's airspace." (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)