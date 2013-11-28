As Samsung's profit surges, some investors worry about peaking growth
* Samsung's 2017 op profit seen up 61 pct to a record-analysts
TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese military airplanes have conducted routine surveillance missions over disputed islands in the East China Sea without informing China, despite Beijing establishing a new airspace defence zone in the area this week, a top Japanese government official said on Thursday.
"They are carrying out surveillance activity as before in the East China Sea, including the zone," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference, adding that there had been no particular response from China.
"We are not going to change this (activity) out of consideration to China," he added.
The area is routinely patrolled by Japanese naval ships and P-3C aircraft, Suga said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Samsung's 2017 op profit seen up 61 pct to a record-analysts
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.