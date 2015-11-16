(Adds graphics links)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO Nov 16 Japan has expressed concern to
China about the pace of capital outflows from the country and
has suggested Beijing moves very slowly in reforming its
currency system to avoid repeating Japan's past mistakes.
After a summer of market turmoil, China now appears to be at
a critical juncture as capital outflows reach hundreds of
billions of dollars and Beijing draws down heavily on its,
albeit large, currency reserves to offset the impact of the
money moving offshore.
The stocks slump of more than 40 percent in a matter of a
few months and the shock devaluation of the yuan acted as a
reminder of how quickly Beijing could lose control of its
markets if it moves too quickly to open up to market forces,
Japanese officials say.
"The pace of capital outflows is alarming," said a senior
official with knowledge of Japan's currency diplomacy. "If
China's financial system is destabilised, the effect on Japan
and the rest of Asia would be enormous."
Publicly, Japanese officials have urged China to proceed
with reform and expressed confidence that Beijing has the tools
and expertise to manage. But privately, they have adopted a
different tone, cautioning Beijing against moving too quickly to
free up the yuan when large capital outflows could make the
currency a target for speculators.
Japan has conveyed its concerns to Chinese officials at
various meetings this year, including at the G20 financial
leaders' meeting in Turkey in September.
China took a big step towards internationalising its
currency on Friday, when IMF staff and the institution's head
Christine Lagarde endorsed the inclusion of the yuan in the
fund's benchmark foreign exchange basket, known as Special
Drawing Rights (SDR). Analysts estimate inclusion could lead to
demand for the yuan worth more than $500 billion.
"It should be the other way around," said a Japanese
official, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter. "Reforms come first, then you debate
whether the yuan can join the SDR."
China is trying to engineer a shift in the economy away from
manufacturing and towards consumption and services while
promising to fully liberalise the yuan by 2020 - a goal some
Japanese officials feel is to ambitious.
Japan's cautious tone is at odds with the more robust calls
from Washington - underlined last week with comments from U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urging Beijing to press ahead with
its reform plans.
But Japan's views carry weight with Beijing, which has long
taken a close interest in how Japan emerged in the past three
decades as a global economic power.
It views Japan's handling of capital flows and the yen as
key factors that led to its asset bubble blow-up in the early
1990s that led to nearly two decades of deflation Japan is still
struggling to eradicate.
For decades, China's main concern was the amount of foreign
currency coming into the economy as it built a huge export
engine.
But since China surprised world markets by devaluing its
currency around 2 percent in August, net capital outflows have
reached $200 billion, while Beijing appeared to have spent $229
billion in foreign exchange intervention to prop up the yuan in
the third quarter, a U.S. Treasury Department report showed last
month.
"WORST THING IS TO MOVE TOO QUICKLY"
Japanese policymakers are not suggesting there is an
immediate risk of a financial crisis, but they say China's heavy
intervention in markets to offset the capital outflows shows
Beijing is worried.
If China liberalises its currency too quickly and before it
fixes other problems in the economy, such as high debt, Beijing
may struggle to contain capital outflows and that may take a
toll on its $3.5 trillion in currency reserves, Japanese
officials say.
"Market liberalisation sounds nice. But it could cause
various problems," said Eisuke Sakakibara, who as a senior
Japanese finance ministry official wrestled to contain volatile
yen swings with heavy intervention in the late 1990s.
"When an economy moves from fast-growth to stable growth,
you're bound to have some market turmoil. The same thing could
happen in China, so the worst thing to do is to move too quickly
to a free-floating currency regime."
China said the devaluation of the yuan reflected market
forces, but the move jolted global markets on fears it meant the
economy was in worse shape than previously thought.
China is Japan's biggest trading partner and its markets
have become susceptible to big swings caused by Chinese policy
decisions. Any repercussions to Asia also affect many Japanese
firms and banks operating in the region.
Such impact was highlighted when China's yuan devaluation
sent Japanese and global stock prices tumbling, as investors
initially struggled to understand Beijing's motives.
"There was lot of second guessing over China's policy
intention and that was because the communication was poor," said
a China-based Japanese government official.
BANKING WOES LOOM
Both Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso
have called on China to address structural problems in the
economy, such as bad loans and excess industrial capacity, and
to provide transparency of policymaking.
If China fails to tackle these problems, the risk is that it
will not be just China that will feel the impact.
"The biggest risk for Japan is a hard-landing in China,"
said Naoyuki Shinohara, a former IMF deputy managing director
who retains close contacts with incumbent Japanese policymakers.
"China's real 'black swan' is its bad-loan problems."
