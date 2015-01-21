(Corrects to three quarters from three months in sixth
paragraph)
TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese air force jets are
scrambling at a record pace to counter Chinese fighters
intruding into its air space along its southern flank and
Russian bombers and spy planes probing its northern defences,
the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
Chinese fighter flights have increased in and around the
energy-rich East China Sea, where Japan and China both lay claim
to a group of islets.
In the nine months ending Dec. 31, Japanese fighters
scrambled 744 times, 32 percent more than the same period the
previous year, the ministry said. Encounters with Chinese
aircraft, which accounted for half of the nine-month total,
jumped to 164 in the final quarter of 2014, the most since 1958,
when records began.
At the current pace, scrambles for the year to March 31
would exceed the 944 encounters logged 30 years ago at the
height of the Cold War.
"With only three quarters of data available, we can't yet
say whether it will be a record year," a spokesman for Japan's
Air Self-Defence Force told reporters.
In the three quarters to Dec. 31, Japanese jets scrambled
369 times to meet Russian planes, four times the pace of a
decade ago.
Japan's Hokkaido island to the north of the country's main
land mass lies close to four smaller islands which are claimed
both by Japan and Russia. That territorial dispute has prevented
Japan and Russia from concluding a formal peace treaty.
The unexpected resurge in overflights by Russian aircraft
comes as Japan thins out its forces in Hokkaido in order to
focus on what it sees as a more immediate threat posed by an
assertive China in the southwest.
Japan is buying Boeing Co Osprey tilt-rotor troop
carriers, Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 stealth fighters,
BAE Systems Plc amphibious assault vehicles and other
equipment as it turns its attention to the vast maritime region
bordering Chinese territory.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie)